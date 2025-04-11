Dwight Howard wanted Wilt Chamberlain to walk him out to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. If the latter was still alive, of course.

Howard appeared as a special guest on an episode of The Dan Patrick Show on Thursday. Patrick asked him to pick one player, and Howard says he would hope that Chamberlain, who has been deceased since 1999, could walk him out, since he was his favorite player.

“I think you can have two. My favorite player of all-time is Wilt Chamberlain, so if he could do it, I would love Wilt Chamberlain to be there as my favorite player,” Howard said at the 12:02 mark.

“So that’s not going to happen. I think it would be awesome. I mean if Wilt Chamberlain walks you in that would be a pretty great moment. He’s been dead for a long time Dwight. Shaq walking you in would be awesome. That would be pretty special to see you two walk in together,” Patrick replied.

“It would, it would be very special, not only because of all the noise over all the years, people would love that. One thing we both said is people would love to see us fight, and we’re not fighting, we don’t need to fight,” Howard responded.

How Dwight Howard excelled throughout NBA career

Dwight Howard earned his place in the Hall of Fame, getting a first-ballot induction on April 5.

He played 18 seasons in the NBA from 2004 to 2022, representing seven teams throughout his career. His best moments happened with the Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Lakers.

With his first team being the Magic, he built his way up to become one of the best centers in the league. Howard won three Defensive Player of the Year Awards on top of earning six All-Star selections. He even led them to the NBA Finals in 2009, the franchise's first appearance since 1995, before losing to the Lakers in five games.

Speaking of Los Angeles, he played for three seasons with the Lakers, all separate stints. The second year was his best form, coming off the bench as a valuable sixth man with his defense and rebounding. This resulted in him playing a solid role in the team's title run in 2020, the first and only one of his career.

Howard had an interesting journey throughout his time in the league. But it will never be in doubt that he is a first-ballot Hall of Famer.