On Thursday, news broke that Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier was under federal investigation for alleged involvement in an illegal gambling operation as part of the same probe that led to the indictment of former Toronto Raptors forward Jontay Porter a season ago. The Rozier investigation focuses on a March 2023 game when he was a member of the Charlotte Hornets, per the Wall Street Journal.

According to the latest reports, a flood of “under” bets came in for Rozier earlier in the day, and the then-Hornets guard exited the game after just nine minutes, citing a foot injury.

Now, a tweet from that day from betting account Greg Ehrenberg is going viral.

“At least I was in on it today. Got lucky that I was fed some inside info that Rozier was leaving in the first or second quarter (depending on game flow and live lines) so that his unders would hit,” wrote Ehrenberg in the post.

A murky situation

The post would certainly appear to lend credence to the idea that it wasn't a coincidence Rozier left that game early, although it should be noted that the NBA has come out and said that it conducted its own investigation previously and found no evidence of wrongdoing.

“In March 2023, the NBA was alerted to unusual betting activity related to Terry Rozier’s performance in a game between Charlotte and New Orleans,” said NBA spokesman Mike Bass, per insider Chris Haynes. “The league conducted an investigation and did not find a violation of NBA rules. We are now aware of an investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York related to this matter and have been cooperating with that investigation.”

The news of Jontay Porter's ban from the league last year as a part of his own betting scandal prompted national conversations about the increased convergence of sports books and the leagues themselves, with television broadcasts and other league-related material featuring incessant promotion for betting sites.

Meanwhile, Rozier has seen his play fall off of a cliff this year for the Heat, which is a big reason why they currently sit with a .500 record more than halfway through the season.

The Heat are next scheduled to take the floor on Saturday evening on the road vs the San Antonio Spurs.