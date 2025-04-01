ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Minnesota Timberwolves hit the road to take on the Denver Nuggets Tuesday night. Below we will continue with our NBA odds series by handing out a Timberwolves-Nuggets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Timberwolves-Nuggets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Timberwolves-Nuggets Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: +3 (-110)

Moneyline: +122

Denver Nuggets: -3 (-110)

Moneyline: -144

Over: 231.5 (-108)

Under: 231.5 (-112)

How To Watch Timberwolves vs. Nuggets

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: TNT

Why the Timberwolves Will Cover the Spread/Win

Minnesota has handled their business against the Nuggets this season. In three meetings, the Timberwolves are 3-0. In those three games, Minnesota has been able to play some great defense. Against the Nuggets, the Timberwolves have allowed 105.0 points per game while holding Denver to 44.6 percent shooting, and 30.9 percent from beyond the arc. Additionally, the Nuggets are turning the ball over 14.0 times per game in the three matchups. If the Timberwolves continue to play as they have been against the Nuggets, they will cover the spread.

The Timberwolves have played well on the offensive side of the court recently. In their last three wins, the Timberwolves have scored 134, 123, and 124 points. That type of scoring makes it very easy to win. The Nuggets allow the eighth-most points per game this season, so Minnesota has a great matchup. In fact, they have put up 122.3 points per game against the Nuggets this year. If they can continue to score like that, they will have no problem covering the spread.

Why the Nuggets Will Cover the Spread/Win

Denver has also scored the ball well lately. They have won three of their last four games, and they have scored 122.8 points per game in those four matchups. The Timberwolves are never an easy team to score against, but Denver is hot at the right time. They are shooting 52.4 percent in their last four games, and they are making 39.0 percent of their threes. If the Nuggets can have a good offensive game Tuesday night, they will be able to win this game at home.

Denver lost to the Timberwolves at home this season. However, the Nuggets are still 25-12 when playing at home. At the Ball Arena, the Nuggets are scoring 123.0 points per game. That is almost five points more than they score when playing on the road. Denver is a top scoring team in the NBA (thanks to Nikola Jokic), but they have a much easier time hitting shots in front of their home crowd. If the Nuggets can find a way to play better offense against the Timberwolves, they will have a chance to not only win, but cover the spread Tuesday night.

Final Timberwolves-Nuggets Prediction & Pick

It is extremely tough to beat a team four times in a season. It becomes even harder when that team is the Denver Nuggets and they are playing at home. Still the Timberwolves have a fantastic chance to do just that. With that said, the Timberwolves are clearly the better team this season, and they are the healthier team right now. For that reason, I am leaning towards the Timberwolves. The moneyline might be a little bit to bold, but keeping the game within three points is doable. I will take the Timberwolves to cover the spread.

Final Timberwolves-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Timberwolves +3 (-110)