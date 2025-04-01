The Denver Nuggets will host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday at Ball Arena. Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon are questionable on the team's injury report. Murray is dealing with right hamstring tightness, while Gordon is listed with an illness and right calf injury management.

Here's everything we know about both players' injuries and playing statuses vs. the Timberwolves.

Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon injury status vs. Timberwolves

Murray's hamstring ailment caused him to miss Friday's 129-93 win over the Utah Jazz. Gordon missed extended time due to a calf injury last month. Questionable tags for both players indicate they are managing injuries but will have a chance to suit up vs. the Timberwolves.

Murray averaged 23.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists on 48/36/94 shooting splits in March. Meanwhile, Gordon averaged 18.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists on 59/58/81 shooting splits.

The Nuggets have posted a 10-9 record over their last 19 games with Nikola Jokic, Murray and Gordon all battling injuries. They rank 10th in offense, 23rd in defense and 21st in net rating (-1.2) during that span. Michael Malone's squad is third in the Western Conference standings, 1.5 games behind the Houston Rockets in second and one ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers in fourth with seven remaining.

Jokic has appeared in Denver's previous two games following a five-game absence due to an ankle injury. The three-time MVP has averaged 33.0 points, 12.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists on 55.8 percent shooting across the pair of appearances. He's probable for the Timberwolves matchup.

Meanwhile, Minnesota is 3-3 over its last six following an eight-game win streak. The Timberwolves are battling to avoid the play-in tournament. They hold the same record as the Los Angeles Clippers (43-32) but sit in seventh place due to a tiebreaker. Both teams are a half-game behind the Golden State Warriors in sixth and a full game behind the Memphis Grizzlies in fifth.

So, regarding whether Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon are playing tonight vs. the Timberwolves, the Nuggets should prioritize both players' long-term health with the playoffs approaching. However, as the regular season winds down, each game is gaining greater importance for playoff seeding.

Nuggets injury report

Christian Braun: Probable – Injury/Illness – Left Foot; Strain

Aaron Gordon: Questionable – Injury/Illness – Illness; /Right Calf Injury Management

DaRon Holmes II: Out – Injury/Illness – Right Achilles Tendon; Repair

Nikola Jokic: Probable – Injury/Illness – Left Ankle; Impingement

Jamal Murray: Questionable – Injury/Illness – Right Hamstring; Tightness

Julian Strawther: Out – Injury/Illness – Left Knee; Sprain

Timberwolves injury report

Terrence Shannon Jr.: Out – Injury/Illness – Right Groin; Strain