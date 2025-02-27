Sad news stories are common, but NBACentel getting banned on X, formerly “Twitter,” is next-level. That's what happened on Wednesday, and the hoops community is in shambles.

“They finally got Centel,” @NBAMemes said. “A tragic day in NBA Twitter history.”

“Today we lost a generational talent,” said O'Shea Jackson Jr., son of legendary rapper Ice Cube. The word GOAT is thrown around so much nowadays that it loses its significance. Without a shadow of a doubt, Centel you were the GOAT. Hail fellow well met. Goodnight sweet prince. A first ballot Twitter hall of famer.”

Centel was a spoof account of NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral on X), a legitimate NBA news account. The famed user posted fake news for comedic purposes, and would sometimes fool people. Getting duped was referred to as getting “Centel'd.”

Centel's reach was unparalleled, as even ESPN First Take host Stephen A. Smith even posted his condolences.

Fans speculated that he may have gotten the boot due to not putting X's “parody” tag on his account in time.

“They gave Centel a month to put the parody tag on his account, and he never did,” @SlayYoung23 said. “Flew too close to the sun.”

However, not everyone was sad to see Centel go. The Atlanta Hawks celebrated with a happy GIF, via X.

“NO MORE GETTING CENTEL'D,” the team exclaimed.

However, the master troll is still hoping to return, via Ballsack Sports.

“(Serious) Centel has told me he just wants to be back and having fun with you guys. We’re hoping this a temporary restriction on his account, and not a ban,” the user said. “Tag @X @Support let’s try to get him back up as soon as possible.”

To honor Centel's legacy, let's revisit one of his finest troll jobs. He posted the following fake Kevin Durant quote about why the superstar is still single on Oct. 12:

“Still rolling solo because I’m not dealing with the headache of debating ball with a woman who can’t name my MVP year or break down a pick-and-roll.”

That fooled @JasonAWilkinson, who replied:

“Or you are so unpalatable as a person that no woman wants your ugly a** despite how rich you are. Who gives a sh*t if she knows your stats if she truly cares about who you are as a person. Get your head up out of your a** boy.”

Durant then told him “you got Centel'd.” Centel later screenshotted the post and used it as his profile banner.

He was then recognized by Merriam-Webster in the same thread.

“centel'd | verb | see above,” the dictionary said.

Whether or not Centel comes back, it's safe to say there'll never be a troll like him again.