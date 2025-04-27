The New York Knicks and the Detroit Pistons are battling in a very tight, physical first-round playoff series that has been about as exciting as any around the NBA. On Sunday, the upstart Pistons will look to even things up at two games apiece in Game 4 in front of their home fans.

Both teams are a little bit banged up heading into Game 4. Knicks center Mitchell Robinson is questionable to play with an illness, while Pistons center Isaiah Stewart is also questionable due to a knee injury that he suffered in Game 1.

The Knicks will want Robinson available because of the lineup versatility that he gives them and the ability to protect the rim on the inside. He doesn't put up as many points as some of his star teammates, but he allows Tom Thibodeau to change the look up for Detroit. Robinson can come in and anchor the New York defense while Karl-Anthony Towns rests, or the two big men can play together and bludgeon opponents on the glass.

Stewart has missed the last two games with that knee injury that he suffered back at Madison Square Garden, and the Pistons have felt his absence despite going 1-1 in the two games that he has missed. Without Stewart, Detroit is missing that rugged, physical element from the backup center spot as Paul Reed gets those minutes. Reed has been a solid contributor over the last two games, but he provides a different look than Stewart especially on the defensive end of the floor.

Jaden Ivey is also still out for the Pistons, but the two teams are healthy outside of that. All three games in this series have been very tightly-contested and have come down to the fourth quarter as stars like Jalen Brunson and Cade Cunningham have showed out time and time again. As a result, Game 4 should be a treat to watch.