The New York Knicks and the Detroit Pistons are battling in a very tight, physical first-round playoff series that has been about as exciting as any around the NBA. On Sunday, the upstart Pistons will look to even things up at two games apiece in Game 4 in front of their home fans.

Both teams are a little bit banged up heading into Game 4. Knicks center Mitchell Robinson is questionable to play with an illness, while Pistons center Isaiah Stewart is also questionable due to a knee injury that he suffered in Game 1.

The Knicks will want Robinson available because of the lineup versatility that he gives them and the ability to protect the rim on the inside. He doesn't put up as many points as some of his star teammates, but he allows Tom Thibodeau to change the look up for Detroit. Robinson can come in and anchor the New York defense while Karl-Anthony Towns rests, or the two big men can play together and bludgeon opponents on the glass.

Related NewsArticle continues below
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) defends Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) in the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
NBA news: Draymond Green’s message for Evan Mobley after DPOY announcement
Duke Blue Devils center Khaman Maluach (9) reacts after their loss to the Houston Cougars in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at the Alamodome.
Duke basketball’s Khaman Maluach makes NBA Draft decision right before deadline
Reggie Miller with a headset on, and a silhouette of fans in the background, as well as the Nuggets and Clippers logos, in addition to the NBA playoffs logo.
Reggie Miller gets destroyed by fans after bonkers Nuggets-Clippers ending

Stewart has missed the last two games with that knee injury that he suffered back at Madison Square Garden, and the Pistons have felt his absence despite going 1-1 in the two games that he has missed. Without Stewart, Detroit is missing that rugged, physical element from the backup center spot as Paul Reed gets those minutes. Reed has been a solid contributor over the last two games, but he provides a different look than Stewart especially on the defensive end of the floor.

Jaden Ivey is also still out for the Pistons, but the two teams are healthy outside of that. All three games in this series have been very tightly-contested and have come down to the fourth quarter as stars like Jalen Brunson and Cade Cunningham have showed out time and time again. As a result, Game 4 should be a treat to watch.