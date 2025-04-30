The Indiana Pacers eliminated the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 of their first-round series, and it happened with a comeback victory in overtime. The Bucks had a seven-point lead with less than a minute left, but that didn't bother the Pacers, and they went on a big run to seal the deal. It was Tyrese Haliburton who came alive in overtime, and with seconds left, he drove to the basket for a layup and got the and-one call to cut the Pacers' deficit down to one after making the free throw.

A day later, the last two-minute report claims that Haliburton was not fouled on the play, and instead of being down by just one point, the Pacers should've been down two points, as the free throw wouldn't have happened.

Now, many Bucks fans are wondering what could have been after that play. The Bucks did turn the ball over, but Haliburton made another layup to take the lead. If anything, the Pacers would have tied up the game in that situation if the foul hadn't been called.

There's also a chance that the Pacers would have gone for the win and shot a 3-pointer, and that would have won or lost the game.

Pacers advance to next round after eliminating Bucks

The Pacers pretty much had the Bucks' number from the beginning of the series, and they dominated on both sides of the ball. Outside of Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks didn't have many consistent options on the team, and Damian Lillard suffered an Achilles injury in Game 4. This is the second straight season that the Pacers have defeated the Bucks in the first round, and now questions will begin to mount on what the future will look like for Milwaukee.

This series showed the tension between the two teams, and after Game 5, Antetokounmpo and Haliburton's dad got into it on the court. Haliburton noted that his dad was in the wrong for approaching Antetokounmpo, and they both apologized to the Bucks star.

“My dad just got caught up in the moment and obviously his actions were out of line.. I apologized to Giannis and he apologized to Giannis.. It's unfortunate what happened and there's no place for that,” said Haliburton on The Pat McAfee Show.

The Pacers will now set their eyes on the Cleveland Cavaliers, who swept the Miami Heat in their first-round matchup.