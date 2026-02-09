Coming out of UCLA, Lonzo Ball was one of the most hyped NBA Draft prospects in recent memory. He was a highlight waiting to happen in high school at Chino Hills, which led to him becoming an amateur basketball sensation. Ball would go on to become the number two pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. The guard quickly found on-court success, but injuries have haunted him since the get-go. Ball missed all of the 2023-23 and 2023-24 seasons, and he was limited to just 35 games with the Chicago Bulls last season.

Then, the Cleveland Cavaliers traded for Ball in the offseason. It was a somewhat shocking move at the time, and hindsight has proved it was a mistake. Ball has put up career lows across the board this year, and it culminated in him being traded to the Utah Jazz at the NBA trade deadline. Utah immediately waived Ball, and despite his struggles this year, he is still one of the top players available on the open market. So, what are the best destinations for Ball?

ClutchPoints' very own Brett Siegel reported that the top two suitors for Ball are the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors. After converting Spencer Jones to a standard contract, the Nuggets still have one open roster spot. The team came into the season with point guard as arguably their biggest need.

Jamal Murray and Jalen Pickett were the only two lead guards on the roster. Murray has had his best season to date and earned his first All-Star nod, and Pickett has been a solid contributor, even starting 18 games for the team so far. While point guard isn't as big of a concern as it was previously, adding a player like Ball would still be smart.

The Nuggets have been ravaged by injuries this year. They've done well in surviving extended absences from Nikola Jokic, Cam Johnson, Aaron Gordon, Christian Braun, Jonas Valanciunas, and Peyton Watson, but the newfound depth they created in the offseason has certainly been tested. Adding another body makes sense, but especially a player that has the size to play multiple positions and fill in wherever help is needed.

While Ball is a point guard by trade, he is a jumbo facilitator who can guard twos and threes, too. Denver's bench unit has been much improved this year, but the non-Jokic minutes have typically been a disaster. Ball's playmaking could ensure Denver's bench doesn't return to old habits.

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors' trade deadline plans and championship aspirations were likely thwarted when Jimmy Butler went down with a season-ending injury. Even so, the Warriors made a trade deadline move that brings balance to their roster. The team traded Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield for Kristaps Porzingis.

Kuminga had one foot out the door for quite some time, and Hield was expendable because Golden State already had plenty of guard shooting in the form of Stephen Curry. Porzingis fills a hole for the Warriors because the team was desperate for a center. There was a dire need for an interior presence on both ends of the floor. Rim protection, in particular, was a huge need. Porzingis provides enough shooting to fit the Warriors' offensive schemes, too.

Still, a gritty player is needed because of Butler's injury. Ball isn't the defender or glue guy he once was because of various lower-body injuries throughout his career. At his best, though, he could do a lot of the things that Butler provided the Warriors.

There are a couple of solid players who were waived or are on the buyout market, but teams rarely get true game changers in free agency after the trade deadline. The Warriors only have so many years of contention left, though, and Ball could certainly help them try to make a surprise run this season.

LaVar Ball's dream scenario might be closer to reality than ever before. The Charlotte Hornets are led by LaMelo Ball, and he could very well team up with older brother Lonzo now that he is on the open market. The patriarch of the Ball family and Big Baller Brand's founder has long wanted his sons to play together.

LiAngelo Ball's window for life in the NBA has closed, but ensuring LaMelo is happy by pairing him up with one of his former Chino Hills teammates makes sense. It wasn't that long ago that LaMelo heard his name in trade rumors. The Hornets have played great ever since, and Ball is now cemented as one of their long-term franchise players, but bringing in Lonzo would prove Charlotte's loyalty to their former number three pick.

Both Ball brothers have somewhat similar skill sets, so Lonzo could back his brother up quite well and allow the Hornets to run the same offense even when the reserves are in. They are both tall guards who are best when creating for their teammates. They also both have unorthodox, but sometimes effective shooting forms, although both players can be streaky. Lonzo's presence would also help LaMelo to be his best self because he loves competing against his brothers.

Lonzo's athleticism has regressed, and with it has come poorer perimeter defense and less offensive creation ability. His 3-point shot has also been ineffective this year. Still, Lonzo has a high basketball IQ and makes too much sense on the Hornets.