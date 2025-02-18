Marcus Jordan is looking to make amends with his dad, Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan, as he celebrates his 62nd birthday. After recently mentioning his father’s name during the traffic stop that resulted in his DUI arrest, Marcus took the opportunity to wish his dad a Happy Birthday, hoping to start off on a better note.

On Monday afternoon, the 34-year-old took to Instagram to share a heartfelt shoutout, writing a simple “Happy Bday Dad” alongside some nostalgic photos of his father, Michael Jordan, from his playing days.

Marcus Jordan shared a post from his custom Jordans sneaker company, “The Trophy Room Store,” on his Instagram story.

Marcus Jordan being arrested a few weeks ago

Just three weeks ago, Marcus had an encounter with police in Florida after his car got stuck on train tracks. During the interaction, he pulled out the “dad card,” informing officers that he was the son of six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan.

“Bro,” he told the law-enforcement officers. “I'm Marcus Jordan, I'm Michael Jordan's son. I'm not doing anything wrong, I'm just trying to get home. And I made a wrong turn. OK?”

The “dad card” didn’t have any effect on the officers—Marcus was still arrested and booked on three charges: DUI crash with property damage, possession of cocaine, and resisting an officer without violence.

After his arrest, Marcus Jordan was taken to Orange County and held in jail for a few hours. He was later bailed out by an unknown individual, with his bail set at $4,000.

In August of the previous year, Marcus Jordan was photographed in Italy in an apparent incident involving the snorting of a white substance, adding to the legal troubles he's faced.

A few days after the incident, Marcus broke his silence, expressing gratitude to those who reached out to him. He added that he wouldn't be commenting on recent media stories or his personal life.

Michael Jordan mum on his son's arrest

His Airness has yet to publicly comment on his son's arrest. It's easy to imagine that he wouldn't have wanted such a scandal especially so close to his 62nd birthday.

Michael Jordan, born in 1963 in Brooklyn to Deloris and James R. Jordan, remains one of the greatest athletes in history. With six NBA titles, six Finals MVPs, and countless prestigious awards, he has solidified his legacy. Widely regarded as the basketball GOAT by fans, Jordan's influence on the game continues to resonate across generations.

The 62-year-old has three children from his previous marriage to Juanita Vanoy: two sons, Jeffery and Marcus, and a daughter, Jasmine. He is currently married to Yvette Prieto, with whom he has two children.