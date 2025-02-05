Marcus Jordan has found himself in a fair share of controversies over the years. Most recently, the son of Michael Jordan was arrested for DUI.

Jordan and a female passenger were found inside their Lamborghini on top of train tracks. When he wasn't able to get his car off the tracks, officers asked him to get out of the vehicle. And once it was clear Jordan was inebriated and the officers began patting him down, the 34-year-old was quick to bring up his father's legacy, via TMZ.

“Bro, I'm Marcus Jordan,” he told an officer. “I'm Michael Jordan's son. I'm not doing anything wrong. I'm just trying to get home. And I made a wrong turn. Ok?

“Clearly, we would like to get off the f*****g train tracks which we were not trying to be on,” Jordan continued.

Jordan eventually admitted that he previously had a few drinks during a night out. However, he disagreed when officers told him he had too much to drink. After failing the field sobriety tests, police began searching Jordan's pockets. While he claimed all they'd find were, “big dick and some big balls,” officers recovered cocaine.

There was some push back between Jordan and the police, but he eventually was transported to a local jail. On his way there, Jordan continued boasting about his legacy and sang along with the car's radio. He was ultimately charged with DUI crash with property damage, possession of cocaine and resisting an officer without violence.

Marcus Jordan was eventually released from jail and neither he nor Michael have spoke about the situation. The former has tried to keep a low profile since his very public relationship with Larsa Pippen. However, his DUI has now pushed him back into the limelight for all the wrong reasons.

While maybe his morning hangover changed his view, Jordan wasn't shy to let everyone around him know exactly who he is; even when getting arrested.