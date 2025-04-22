The Boston Celtics have emerged as the overwhelming favorite among NBA players to win the 2025 NBA Finals, according to The Athletic’s annual anonymous player poll released Tuesday. Out of 137 votes cast, the Celtics received 57.7% of the total, far ahead of their closest competition.

The Oklahoma City Thunder were next with 17.5% of the vote, followed by the Cleveland Cavaliers at 10.2%. The Los Angeles Lakers, who made headlines by acquiring Luka Doncic at the February trade deadline, earned 6.6%.

Boston enters the 2025 NBA Playoffs as the defending champions and posted another dominant campaign, finishing with a 61-21 record — marking their second straight 60-win season. They opened their first-round series with a convincing win over the Orlando Magic on Easter Sunday to take a 1-0 lead.

Celtics’ depth and experience make them clear title favorites among peers

Anchored by All-Stars Jayson Tatum and 2024 Finals MVP Jaylen Brown, the Celtics also feature a top-tier backcourt duo in Derrick White and Jrue Holiday, while Kristaps Porzingis patrols the paint. Boston’s bench has also proven effective, with Payton Pritchard delivering a career-best season. The 27-year-old averaged 14.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists on 47.2% shooting from the field and 40.7% from three-point range. He played in 80 games, starting just three, and is a finalist for the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award, set to be announced Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. ET on TNT.

“Their team chemistry is great. They have a lot of superstars on that team, and they consistently know their roles, and they kind of put their own egos aside and just win games,” one player said of the Celtics.

Another player added, “I personally think Boston will pull it out because they’ve been there and they’re more experienced. But I think Cleveland is going to give them a run for their money, for sure. … They look really good.”

Thunder’s historic season and depth earn widespread respect from NBA players

The Oklahoma City Thunder, meanwhile, finished with the NBA’s best record at 68-14, setting a franchise record and improving by 11 wins from last season. The team is led by 26-year-old MVP finalist Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who averaged 32.7 points, 6.4 assists, five rebounds, 1.7 steals, and one block per game while shooting 51.9% from the field and 37.5% from deep over 76 games.

Gilgeous-Alexander was supported by 24-year-old rising star Jalen Williams, who earned his first All-Star nod this season. Williams averaged 21.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.6 steals while shooting 48.4% from the field and 36.5% from three in 69 games.

The Thunder also set a new NBA record for point differential in a single season, outscoring opponents by an average of 12.9 points per game — surpassing the 1971-72 Lakers. In Game 1 of their opening-round series, they dismantled the Memphis Grizzlies 131-80, marking the largest margin of victory in a Game 1 in league history.

“They go 10 men deep. They have a very, very deep roster. They play the right way, and it’s going to be tough to cover all those guys in the playoffs, and they all play defense,” a player said in support of Oklahoma City.

“They’re a very tough team. They’ve got a lot of guys that are good at a lot of different things. It’s going to be tough to match up with them.”

Cavaliers’ breakout season position them as dark horse contender

The Cavaliers, under new head coach Kenny Atkinson, posted a 64-18 record — the second-best in franchise history — and went on a franchise-record 16-game win streak earlier this season. Their backcourt duo of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland, combined with a dominant frontcourt pairing of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, helped Cleveland secure the top seed in the East.

Meanwhile, they defeated the Miami Heat in Game 1 of their first-round series and are viewed as a legitimate contender by several of their peers.

“Just the way they move the ball, the way they’ve got good players. The whole team is good and aggressive and confident, and every player on their team is shooting the ball at a high level,” one player said.

“Pair that with two good guards and a good frontcourt, and it’s a scary team.”

As the 2025 NBA Playoffs continue, the Celtics and Thunder have not only captured the top seeds in their respective conferences but also the confidence of the league’s players.