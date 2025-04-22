The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers played out a classic in Game 2, and Inside the NBA was eager to dive into the analysis. However, midway through the discussion about Kawhi Leonard, Charles Barkley noticed Shaquille O’Neal suddenly stand up and hobble out of the studio, catching everyone off guard.

Shaquille O’Neal abruptly left the set of “Inside the NBA” on Monday night because he needed to use the bathroom, creating another unforgettable moment on TNT's iconic show. Naturally, it threw the program into disarray.

Shaq's bathroom incident

Kenny Smith: "You alright?" Shaq: "Y'all go ahead." Charles Barkley: "It's that Olive oil you been drinking." Shaq had to run to the bathroom

“Go ahead, keep talking, gents,” O'Neal responded when the others asked why he stood up slowly and exited mid-segment.

“We're on TV,” Charles Barkley asked.

“I know what we're doing, go ahead,” O'Neal responded.

“Yeah, that's that olive oil you've been drinking,” Kenny Smith joked.

“I know,” O'Neal replied, clearly in a rush.

“Hey, take some matches with you!” Barkley shouted as Shaq walked through the studio doors, the crew laughing behind him. Ernie Johnson raised his hands in stunned amusement.

O’Neal returned a few moments later, clearly feeling much better. However, the crew’s conversation had yet to return to analyzing the Los Angeles Clippers’ Game 2 win over the Denver Nuggets. TNT even replayed O’Neal’s hurried exit in slow motion.

What makes the show a fan favorite is how the three remaining co-hosts stayed completely unfazed by Shaq's sudden exit. Their effortless authenticity and ability to just be themselves highlight why they’re so beloved, and why Inside the NBA remains one of the best sports shows on TV.

“Sorry about that, America,” O’Neal chuckled, blaming Barkley for “talking so damn much” and keeping them from going to commercial.

Fan reactions to Shaq's mid-segment exit

We’ve all had those moments when tummy troubles hit right before a big presentation or important event. For Shaq, his happened on live TV, just as fans were still buzzing about the thrilling Clippers-Nuggets game.

His unsteady exit from the studio reminded many fans of Paul Pierce’s infamous wheelchair moment, and they quickly pointed it out in the tweet replies. One fan joked in X (formerly Twitter), “Bro pulled a Paul Pierce,” while another humorously commented, “We know that walk.”

“Shaq breaking backboards and now toilets,” another fan noted.“When you gotta go you gotta go. Respect.” wrote another user.

Smith revealed that Shaq had been pushing a cleanse to “clean his gut,” which apparently involved taking shots of olive oil. Perhaps trying olive oil shots right before a TNT broadcast wasn't the best move. Still, his co-hosts weren't buying it at all.