Safe to say, that Stephen A Smith isn't a fan of what the NBA All-Star game is about. After Caitlin Clark declined the 3-point contest invitation, it only added to Smith's rage. He explained on ESPN's First Take more about what the move means. Not to mention, he also took a shot at the NBA for the way they've handled the All-Star game.

“Why is the WNBA so appreciated?” Smith said. “The biggest reason is: Y'all freaking care! You can't look at an audience & give them the proverbial middle finger. That's what the NBA players have done to All-Star Weekend. It's a travesty.”

Clark's reasoning for not participating is to be in her first 3-point contest in Indianapolis. While it's where her franchise, the Indiana Fever plays, there's another important caveat to it as well. Indianapolis is hosting the 2025 WNBA All-Star game. Clark is likely to be on the team if she remains healthy.

After all, she was an All-Star in her rookie season. But Smith's point doesn't come without justification. The NBA made more rule changes to the game itself, as well as the other activities. NBA players are less likely to join the 3-point contest, as well as the Slam Dunk contest. There's no clear indication why, but the up-and-coming WNBA superstar declining the invite is concerning.

Stephen A Smith sees the NBA All-Star format as bad

Safe to say, Smith doesn't like what the NBA is doing with the All-Star game format. However, he's not the only one who has had issues. Both LeBron James and Kevin Durant showed their dissatisfaction with the game. Durant even called the All-Star format ‘terrible' when he was asked about it.

Either way, the game itself has reduced in quality. It feels more like a vacation for certain players than the best players in the NBA playing against each other. Still, it's an honor to be a part of the weekend. Ever since the 2019-20, where the NBA honored Kobe Bryant in the All-Star game, that some competitive spirit is gone.

However, there's plenty of time to turn it around. But Clark declining the invitation is a bad look. After all, Sabrina Ionescu joined the 3-point contest in last year's All-Star game. Still, times are changing and there's becoming more of a focus on the WNBA and its players by that respective league.

Smith will remain unhappy unless something changes. For now, the lack of competitiveness might be the fork in the road for the NBA.