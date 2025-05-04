The Houston Rockets will try to complete a 3-1 first-round series comeback when they host Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors for Game 7 on Sunday night. The good news for both the Rockets and Warriors is the injury report is rather short.

For the visiting Warriors, Curry is listed as available with the right thumb injury that has been bugging him throughout the series. The Rockets have made it a point to be aggressive going after that thumb, and they'll look to do it again in this do-or-die Game 7.

Gary Payton II is also listed as available with a thumb injury. Jimmy Butler isn't on the injury report after missing Game 3 with a pelvic contusion.

Houston will be without Jock Landale and Jae'Sean Tate for Game 7. Landale is dealing with a right knee contusion but has played just five minutes in the series. Tate has been out with an ankle injury since playing 17 minutes against the Los Angeles Clippers on April 9. So, the Rockets' rotation will not be impacted by these injury absences.

Rockets in position to eliminate Warriors

Through four games of this series, it looked like the veteran star power of Curry, Butler and Draymond Green would propel the Warriors past the younger Rockets. But Houston turned the tide in the last two games, using elite defense, a Steven Adams renaissance and a Fred VanVleet heater to overwhelm Golden State.

The Warriors have had no answers for Adams' mammoth presence inside, and VanVleet going from bricking everything to making everything has been a game-changer for the Rockets' offense. Golden State's role players also failed to show up in Game 6 at home, leaving Steve Kerr searching for answers.

Will Jonathan Kuminga actually get a shot in Game 7 after being mostly mothballed for this series? Given Houston's size, physicality and athleticism, it's probably worth a shot to see if it can change the calculus at all.

Game 7 will tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET in Houston.