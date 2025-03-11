With about one month left in the 2024-25 NBA season, the Rookie of the Year race appears to have a clear frontrunner. While there hasn't been a runaway winner in the NBA rookie rankings, San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle has stood out during the second half of the season.

Although the Spurs aren't going to be a playoff team in the Western Conference for the sixth straight season, their longest postseason drought in franchise history, Castle has proven that he can be a focal point for this organization next to Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox.

More importantly, Castle has made the most of his opportunities next to Fox with Wembanyama sidelined for the remainder of the season due to a blood clot in his shoulder.

Since participating in All-Star Weekend, Castle has blossomed into one of San Antonio's go-to scoring options. He has also been growing confident in his abilities off the ball and as a passer, learning from Chris Paul in the process.

While Castle continues to improve and zones in on the NBA's Rookie of the Year award, Zach Edey and Jaylen Wells from the Memphis Grizzlies aren't going down without a fight.

The Grizzlies, unlike the Spurs, are a playoff team in the West. Many know Memphis for Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Desmond Bane, but the Grizzlies' rookies have positively impacted this team's chances of winning. Whereas Wells is a two-way wing who has been a dangerous three-point shooter, Edey has continued to improve as a double-double threat in the paint.

Perhaps the most intriguing factor in this year's rookie race is that no player has been named the Eastern or Western Conference Rookie of the Month twice. A different player has been named to such an honor every month of the season, proving how tight the race for Rookie of the Year is.

Castle, Wells, and Edey find themselves at the top of the NBA rookie rankings with a month left, but this is still a wide-open race that will be decided late in the season.

1. Stephon Castle – San Antonio Spurs

Previous rank: #4

Stats: 62 games, 13.5 points, 3.5 assists, 3.2 rebounds, 42.5 FG%, 28.2 3P%

Over his last seven games, Castle has averaged 22.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 49.2 percent from the floor. He recently registered his second 30-point game of the season with 32 points and eight rebounds in a 146-132 loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

As far as consistent productivity goes and being available, Castle has been the best rookie this season. Although his shooting percentages are not as great as others in the NBA rookie rankings, Castle leads all first-year players in scoring and total shots made. He also ranks fourth in minutes played behind Bub Carrington, Jaylen Wells, and Yves Missi.

The future is very bright for Castle, who may very well give the Spurs back-to-back Rookie of the Year honors after Wemby won the award last season.

2. Jaylen Wells – Memphis Grizzlies

Previous rank: #1

Stats: 65 games, 11.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 43.7 FG%, 36.7 3P%

There is not much that separates Castle and Wells other than the Spurs rookie's scoring numbers in recent weeks. Whereas Castle has emerged late in the season as the Rookie of the Year favorite, Wells' consistent two-way presence on the wing has made Memphis a legitimate playoff threat.

Whether he scores in double figures or knocks down multiple three-point shots, Wells makes an impact in or out of the starting lineup in Memphis. Unfortunately, that is where his Rookie of the Year case has taken a hit, as the rookie's inconsistent lineup role has impacted his overall scoring numbers.

If you look at the pure winning impact he makes, Wells has the edge in this race against Castle. However, winning and making the playoffs doesn't hold the same impact for the NBA rookie rankings as it may in the MVP race.

3. Zach Edey – Memphis Grizzlies

Previous rank: #6

Stats: 50 games, 9.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.2 blocks, 57.7 FG%, 36.4 3P%

Unlike Wells, who is constantly involved with the Grizzlies' rotation for all four quarters, Zach Edey has been left out of the mix at times other than drawing 42 starts in 50 appearances. What makes Edey a contender in the Rookie of the Year race is that he is second in rebounding and double-doubles this season behind Yves Missi.

The Grizzlies are still in contention for one of the top spots in the West playoff picture, and Edey's length next to Jaren Jackson Jr. has created a tough interior matchup for any opposing team. Edey has recorded at least nine rebounds in six of his last eight games.

4. Alex Sarr – Washington Wizards

Previous rank: #2

Stats: 48 games, 11.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, 38.9 FG%, 30.9 3P%

Nobody is talking about Alex Sarr and his impressive rookie season because the Washington Wizards are among the worst teams in the league. This has worked in Sarr's favor, as he has received more playing time and has consistently been a featured player in the Wizards' frontcourt.

As far as the Rookie of the Year goes, Sarr doesn't appear to be on the same level as Castle, Wells, and Edey since he missed chunks of time in 2025. With this said, he is making a late-season push, averaging 13.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game in March.

5. Zaccharie Risacher – Atlanta Hawks

Previous rank: #5

Stats: 58 games, 11.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 43.8 FG%, 34.5 3P%

Expectations for Zaccharie Risacher entering the season were lower than usual for a first-overall pick because of how young and inexperienced he is. The 19-year-old forward was not expected to be a starter when the Atlanta Hawks selected him, yet he's been a starter in 56 of the 58 games he's played.

Risacher looks more comfortable during the back half of the year compared to the start, and he's become a legitimate shooting threat on the wing. Since the All-Star break, Risacher has averaged 12.8 points and 5.1 rebounds per game while shooting 46.0 percent from three-point range.

6. Kel'el Ware – Miami Heat

Previous rank: Unranked

Stats: 46 games, 8.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.1 blocks, 53.7 FG%, 32.5 3P%

The Miami Heat may have found their frontcourt partner for Bam Adebayo with Kel'el Ware. Although his role was undefined at the start of the year, Ware has come on as of late, averaging 10.9 points and 8.5 rebounds per game since the start of 2025.

Ware has registered double-digit rebounds in four of his last seven games.

7. Yves Missi – New Orleans Pelicans

Previous rank: #3

Stats: 62 games, 8.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, 54.4 FG%

Yves Missi has been one of the only durable players for the New Orleans Pelicans this season. The rookie big man can play alongside other centers due to his athleticism, and he has paved a path for his secondary role in New Orleans moving forward. Compared to other rookie centers like Edey, Sarr, and Ware, Missi leads all first-year players in total rebounds and is tied with Donovan Clingan in total blocks.

8. Isaiah Collier – Utah Jazz

Previous rank: Unranked

Stats: 57 games, 7.5 points, 6.2 assists, 3.1 rebounds, 40.8 FG%, 23.3 3P%

With Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson, and Keyonte George dealing with injuries, it was Isaiah Collier who stepped up for the Utah Jazz. Collier, the 29th overall pick in this past year's draft, put together a remarkable month of February, averaging 9.5 assists in 13 total games. Among all players in the league, the rookie guard ranked fourth in assists behind Nikola Jokic, Trae Young, and Cade Cunningham.

The 123 total assists he recorded in February were the most by any rookie in a single month since Pooh Richardson in 1990, according to StatMuse.

9. Carlton Carrington – Washington Wizards

Previous rank: #10

Stats: 63 games, 9.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 39.8 FG%, 34.1 3P%

One of the most steady rookies nobody is talking about this season is Bub Carrington. The Wizards rookie has shown glimpses of his triple-double potential, and his ability to create scoring opportunities off the dribble is what excites his franchise. Carrington currently leads all first-year players in minutes and is second in assists.

10. Quinten Post – Golden State Warriors

Previous rank: Unranked

Stats: 27 games, 8.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 45.6 FG%, 41.7 3P%

No rookie has been more impactful to his team in terms of winning since the All-Star break than Quinten Post. The 52nd overall pick in the draft was a two-way player before the trade deadline. Now, he is starting for a Golden State Warriors team that is the hottest in the league and looking like real contenders in the West.

Post has given the Warriors exactly what they were lacking — a stretch big man who can consistently hit three-point shots in pick-and-pop scenarios. Since the All-Star break, Post ranks fourth among all rookies in made three-point shots and is eighth in total points. Despite only playing 27 games, Post deserves recognition in the NBA rookie rankings.