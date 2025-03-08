The Ja Morant-led Memphis Grizzlies are striving for more than individual awards, but the team will surely be doing everything possible to get Jaren Jackson Jr. $100 million worth of leverage this summer. Unfortunately, the 25-year-old's All-NBA and NBA Defensive Player of the Year campaign is on pause due to an ankle injury. Thankfully, the Grizzlies believe they have an NBA All-Defense dynamo roaming the perimeter as well in Jaylen Wells. The 22-year-old has been consistently running through NBA All-Star level roadblocks to drum up serious consideration for more than one award as a rookie.

Jaylen Wells (11.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 37.4% 3PA) will be on the NBA All-Rookie First Team or the fans riot in the FedEx Forum. NBA Rookie of the Year votes are expected, but there is competition for that trophy. However, the stats show the rookie is worth a mention in the varsity-level, veteran-laden awards conversations already.

Pure totals matter over an 82-game season though. Wells has 36 steals (179th) and six blocks (346th) over 62 games (57 starts). Production per game within the given minutes played does not favor Wells either. His steals (0.6 per game) and blocks (0.1 per game) are below average, but field goal percentage against All-Star matchups is a plus. Wells cannot steal a pass or block a shot if his full-court ball press denies his assignment any opportunities at all. So why are we talking Jaylen Wells NBA All-Defense before the first 82-game sample is in again?

Where NBA voters see value

Wells has a 46.1% Defended Field Goal Percentage. That might not be great on first look, but factor in the stars shooting and it's a different picture. The rookie is keeping All-Star in check, making them look merely average often. Wells made history in holding Stephen Curry to the worst offensive output of a Hall of Fame career. Curry finished 0-for-7 and a pitiful two points (Dec. 20). Wells was the primary tracker for Damian Lillard's four points on 1-12 shooting on Halloween. Anthony Edwards shot just 12-32 combined in January.

The type of shots faced (9.9 per game) should be factored in as well. Wells is chasing everyone off of the three-point line, facing less than one beyond the arc bomb per quarter (3.6). Most opponents are forced to pull up from beyond 15 feet though (4.9) and with only a 34.1% swish rate.

Edwards has 13 points (33.3% FGA) in 19 minutes against Wells. Deven Booker has four points (12.5% FGA) in just under 18 minutes versus the rookie. Chris Paul has two points, six assists, and three turnovers over 16:50 in action. Follow-up dates with Booker, Darius Garland, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Luka Doncic are coming up soon.

Taylor Jenkins could help matters by giving Wells (26.1) more on-court time per game. Show that trust. Being seen stuck to All-Stars all night is one way to get noticed, for better or worse. At least give the rookie a chance to sink or swim. No more safety vests in the weeks before the NBA Playoffs. It's time to find out just how much foul trouble Wells can avoid over 35-40 minutes. John Konchar and Vince Williams will understand.

Grizzlies, Jaylen Wells working overtime

Fans should prepare for disappointment after Wells receives little to no votes? Rudy Gobert has won four of the last seven NBA Defensive Player of the Year awards. While not quite at those former peaks individually, anchoring the Minnesota Timberwolves into a top-four seed with a top-five team defensive rating is a strong standalone argument. Jaren Jackson Jr., NBA DPOY in 2022-23, will be the Grizzlies' All-Defense representative. Other Defensive Player of the Year winners are warming up their spots in the team as well, leaving little room for the rookie.

The Grizzlies traded Marcus Smart, 2021-22's winner, after an injury-riddled stint in Memphis, and he is in no danger of being nominated for anything after another season on the sidelines. However, Draymond Green (2016-17) is having a late career resurgence now that Jimmy Butler is buddied up with Stephen Curry. Giannis Antetokounmpo (2019-20) has brought the Milwaukee Bucks back from the dead after a 2-8 start to the season.

The NBA All-Defense Team's frontcourt is practically set. Alperen Sengun, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Evan Mobley will appear in some order. Rudy Gobert may push Antetokounmpo into one of the wing positions. Lu Dort and Jalen Williams will split votes but no one will be surprised to see the first two on an All-Defense Team. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander may appear on some ballots, but All-World wonder is arguably worse than teammate Alex Caruso.

Dyson Daniels and Jrue Holiday are making cases as well. However, voters could go big-heavy. It's not an equitable way to dole out the honor in a way that respects the entirety of the game, but unfortunately that's the trend. With the ‘positionless' selection rules in place, Ivica Zubac and Domantas Sabonis could sneak in as well. Amen Thompson is fighting with Jaylen Wells, yet also pushed out on the fringes as thanks for handling the hardest perimeter assignments.

When the Grizzlies drafted Jaylen Wells, they knew they were getting a tenacious competitor. No one could have anticipated the 6-foot-8 wingman emerging as one of the NBA’s most impactful defenders so quickly. Voters will be watching how each closes out the season. There are still enough games remaining for both young guards to gain ground as the big men lose steam.