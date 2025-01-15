The 2024-25 NBA season has seen underwhelming rookie play compared to previous seasons when Victor Wembanyama and Paolo Banchero ran away with the Rookie of the Year award. Still, plenty of first-year talents have made a difference for their teams, especially Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain. Unfortunately, with McCain's season ending due to knee surgery, the spotlight of the NBA rookie rankings is now being cast on Memphis Grizzlies swingman Jaylen Wells.

After being overlooked in the 2024 NBA Draft, Wells was selected 39th overall by the Grizzlies. Although many second-round picks don't enter the league and play right away, the opposite has occurred for Wells due to injuries compounding early on for Memphis.

As a three-and-D wing, the Grizzlies rookie rapidly exceeded expectations and has started in 35 of his 40 games to this point.

If he keeps this up, it's possible that Wells could become the first player selected in the second round to win the NBA Rookie of the Year award since Malcolm Brogdon did so with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2017.

The Grizzlies rookie is making an impact on what has turned out to be one of the best teams in the league this season, which is why he is right at the top of the NBA rookie rankings.

1. Jaylen Wells – Memphis Grizzlies

Previous rank: #4

Stats: 40 games, 11.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 43.8 FG%, 37.8 3P%

Wells is currently tied for the most games played by any rookie this season, and he is second behind only Zaccharie Risacher for the most starts by a first-year player. He is also tied with Alex Sarr for the scoring lead among all rookies, not counting McCain due to his season-ending injury.

The Grizzlies needed some sort of spark with Ja Morant, Marcus Smart, and Desmond Bane being injured early on in the year, and they found it through Wells' ability to be a real force from the perimeter. Wells has made 76 triples this season, which is by far the most out of any other rookie around the NBA.

As far as a rookie making the greatest impact and winning games with his team, Wells ranks at the very top of the NBA rookie rankings.

2. Alex Sarr – Washington Wizards

Previous rank: #7

Stats: 34 games, 11.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, 40.6 FG%, 32.5 3P%

Out of all the rookies in the NBA, Alex Sarr is in the best possible position to win the Rookie of the Year award simply because he is going to see plenty of minutes the rest of the year. With the Washington Wizards rebuilding, Sarr has emerged as one of their focal points in the frontcourt, and he is consistently playing close to 30 minutes per game. Entering the second half of the year, Sarr's role will only keep increasing if he remains healthy.

Defensively, Sarr is really making his presence felt as a true rim protector. He is one of 13 players across the entire league to have recorded at least 50 blocks to this point in the season. The Wizards' rookie is currently tied for the league lead in scoring among all rookies with Wells.

3. Yves Missi – New Orleans Pelicans

Previous rank: #5

Stats: 40 games, 9.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.4 blocks, 55.9 FG%

Perhaps the most underrated rookie this season has been Yves Missi. Although the New Orleans Pelicans are nothing to brag about, Missi has consistently been a double-double threat for them at the center position. What makes him a special prospect moving forward is the fact that Missi can protect the rim with force.

Missi currently leads all rookies in rebounding, field goal percentage (min. 200 shot attempts), and blocks.

4. Stephon Castle – San Antonio Spurs

Previous rank: #2

Stats: 37 games, 11.0 points, 3.6 assists, 2.4 rebounds, 39.3 FG%, 25.4 3P%

Stephon Castle is the future of the San Antonio Spurs' backcourt. The rookie guard continues to learn a lot behind Chris Paul, and we have seen clear growth from Castle since the start of the season.

While his shooting percentages are still pretty low, Castle is seeing a consistent role as a secondary playmaker and scorer off the bench in San Antonio. He currently ranks third and fourth in field goals attempted and made, respectively.

5. Zaccharie Risacher – Atlanta Hawks

Previous rank: #3

Stats: 39 games, 10.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 40.2 FG%, 28.1 3P%

The 2024 first-overall pick has continued to make a difference for the Atlanta Hawks. Zaccharie Risacher has started on the wing in 37 of the 39 games he's played, and he's helped the Hawks look like a team that will be in the playoffs. However, his three-point shooting percentage has dipped recently, as Risacher is shooting just 22.2 percent from distance since the start of 2025.

If he can develop into a consistent shooting threat, Risacher will help unlock the full potential of Atlanta's offensive attack with Trae Young and Jalen Johnson leading the way.

6. Zach Edey – Memphis Grizzlies

Previous rank: #9

Stats: 26 games, 9.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.1 blocks, 58.2 FG%, 39.3 3P%

Zach Edey missed nearly a month's worth of action from the middle of November until right before the holiday season in December due to an ankle injury. Since returning to the Memphis Grizzlies' lineup, Edey has been a legitimate double-double threat.

However, the Grizzlies have cut the rookie's minutes in recent games, resulting in him only averaging 5.3 points and 5.8 rebounds per game over his last six contests. He is still in the mix to rise into the top 5 of the NBA rookie rankings.

7. Tristan da Silva – Orlando Magic

Previous rank: #8

Stats: 37 games, 8.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 41.9 FG%, 31.5 3P%

Due to injury concerns for the Orlando Magic, Tristan da Silva has seen a bigger role than imagined. When the Magic selected da Silva, they imagined a lengthy wing who could do a little bit of everything for them off the bench. That is exactly what the rookie has done, and he's even managed to showcase his offensive prowess in the absences of Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs.

Recently against the Milwaukee Bucks, da Silva recorded his first career double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds while playing a career-high 40 minutes.

8. Ryan Dunn – Phoenix Suns

Previous rank: Unranked

Stats: 35 games, 7.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 45.5 FG%, 31.5 3P%

Mike Budenholzer recently made a change to his starting lineup, inserting Ryan Dunn on the wing in place of All-Star Bradley Beal. Over his last seven games since this decision was announced, Dunn has averaged 10.7 points and 4.4 rebounds per game while shooting 53.3 percent from the floor and 36.0 percent from three-point range.

Dunn has a chance to really make a positive impact in Phoenix for many years to come because of his two-way play on the wing.

9. Dalton Knecht – Los Angeles Lakers

Previous rank: #6

Stats: 37 games, 9.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 46.1 FG%, 34.7 3P%

Early on this season, it seemed like Dalton Knecht was going to be in the running for Rookie of the Year. After seeing over 25 minutes every single night, Knecht has fallen in JJ Redick's nightly rotations and is only averaging 15.8 minutes per game in 2025.

A lot of this has to do with Knecht's elongated shooting slump, as he has shot just 12-for-63 (19.0%) from three-point range since the start of December. Finding Knecht's confidence will be key for the Lakers entering the back half of the season.

10. Carlton Carrington – Washington Wizards

Previous rank: Unranked

Stats: 38 games, 8.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 40.3 FG%, 34.1 3P%

Much like how Sarr continues to develop and see minutes, the Wizards are focusing on developing Carlton Carrington in their backcourt. Carrington is consistently seeing about 30 minutes per game as of late, and he currently leads all rookies in minutes played. The Wizards guard also leads all rookies in assists while ranking second in threes made and attempted.

There is plenty of opportunity for Carrington to become the focal point for Washington's offense and rise in the NBA rookie rankings.