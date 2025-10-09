As the Golden State Warriors look to stretch their two-year championship window with All-Star Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler, teams will be monitoring Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. While Antetokounmpo could be one Bucks disastrous first-half regular-season start away from demanding a trade, ESPN's Stephen A Smith is warning the NBA not to let it be the Warriors.

Smith discussed how dominant the Warriors would be if they could supplement their core three with Antetokounmpo on ESPN's First Take.

“You want to talk about unfairness in the National Basketball Association? Don't let Giannis get to Golden State with Stephen Curry,” Smith said. “If that happens, it wouldn't be fair to the basketball world for those two to be wearing the same uniform on the court, especially if you kept a Draymond Green, who's your point-forward facilitator, who's your energizer bunny, and who feeds Steph Curry better than anybody on the planet.

“If you have those two in the same uniform, as Giannis Antetokounmpo, forget the betting odds, and all that stuff, and Vegas, Golden State would coast to the title,” Smith concluded.

For Smith's revamped Warriors team with Antetokounmpo to work, Golden State would have to center a deal around Jonathan Kuminga, who it can't trade until January 15. Kuminga signed a two-year, $48.5 million extension, which waived his no-trade clause for the upcoming season. Still, the Warriors would have to add other pieces, including Moses Moody and Buddy Hield, to match salaries, which wouldn't be a very enticing offer for the Bucks.

Article Continues Below

Jonathan Kuminga committed to Warriors' championship mission

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr confirmed Jonathan Kuminga will be in his starting lineup alongside Al Horford and Draymond Green in the frontcourt. While many wonder if Kuminga could take his game to new heights in 2025-26, others wonder whether the Warriors will capitalize on that development to push their team toward becoming a stronger title contender or trade Jonathan at the deadline or midseason.

Amid the preseason, Kuminga appears to be happy, following a lengthy stalemate that lasted until the October 1 deadline for him to either opt-in to the final year of his deal or agree to an extension with the Warriors. The latter is the best option for both parties ahead of the upcoming season.