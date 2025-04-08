The Memphis Grizzlies have made some questionable moves recently. They failed to make any significant last-minute moves at the trade deadline. But the latest shocker has been the firing of head coach Taylor Jenkins, with the playoffs just around the corner. Just recently, Memphis managed to dodge a potential Ja Morant suspension when their superstar did a gun gesture celebration in a game against the Golden State Warriors. Fortunately, the league only issued a warning and then fined him.

With all the drama that has ensued and the Grizzlies possibly facing an early playoff exit, it would make sense if Morant wanted out in the offseason. Despite high expectations, Morant and crew are only in the eighth seed, as they will be forced to earn their playoff spot through the Play-In, possibly against a heavily favored Minnesota Timberwolves. Once the offseason rolls by, an enticing destination could be the Brooklyn Nets, who have all the assets to sway the Grizzlies' front office.

Nets' trade proposal for Ja Morant

Brooklyn Nets receive: Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies receive: D'Angelo Russell, De'Anthony Melton, Cameron Thomas, 2027 First Round Draft Pick, and 2031 First Round Draft Pick

The Nets have a ton of flexibility going into the 2025 offseason. This leaves them a golden opportunity to trade for superstars. It has been quite some time since Brooklyn has landed a star. The last time elite superstars played for the city was back in 2023, the final seasons of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. With plenty of enticing assets at their disposal, a move for Ja Morant would certainly make sense.

To make it happen, the Nets can dangle one-time All-Star D'Angelo Russell, De'Anthony Melton, Cameron Thomas, and a pair of first-round draft picks. All three players have established themselves as capable starters. But more importantly, they'd also fit within Memphis' gritty culture. These aren't flashy names, but they can turn some heads on any given night, which will align with the Grizzlies' underdog culture. Theoretically, shot creators like Russell and Thomas would fit alongside Jaren Jackson Jr. On the other hand, Melton has already established himself as a reliable two-way player.

But more importantly, the major prize of the deal will be two first-round picks. This should help cushion the blow for the Grizzlies as they prepare for life after Morant. Furthermore, these picks should also give the Grizzlies some assets to build around Jackson, whose contract will also be tackled in the offseason.

On the other hand, Morant should be looking towards a fresh start after all the drama in Memphis. It's only natural that he'd be looking for a team that can build around him as a major pillar. With the Nets possessing plenty of assets while searching for a superstar to build around, the 2022 NBA Rookie of the Year should be a no-brainer option.

Brooklyn Nets land a much-needed superstar

Given that Brooklyn has been positioning themselves for a star, the fallout between Morant and the Grizzlies would make them potential benefactors. Morant has proved that he has what it takes to lead a team. This year, he has averaged 22.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game. The former NBA Most Improved Player has also carried the franchise to three straight playoff appearances.

Furthermore, the Nets don't only have enough assets to acquire Morant's services. In fact, they also have enough resources to provide him with a solid supporting cast. Brooklyn possesses a ton of promising talent in Day'Ron Sharpe, Nic Claxton, and etc. They also have a stocked-up draft capital. And if Morant needs more help, the team has the ability to gun for another superstar to pair with Morant. A good target to pair Morant with would be Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The addition of Morant should work for all parties. Nonetheless, his acquisition should inject some life back into the franchise, especially with a history that has been littered with disappointment.

Future of the Memphis Grizzlies

Things have been rough at the Grizzlies camp since Jenkins was fired. Jenkins' exit could also be followed by Morant's departure. The loss of Morant would be a huge blow to the franchise's future. However, this Nets offer should give them some much-needed time to prepare for his absence. Those first-round picks should easily boost their draft capital.

When healthy, Russell, Thomas, and Melton can easily give teams opposing teams a run for their money. On the other hand, they'd also make enticing trade candidates should the Grizzlies need more flexibility to accommodate Jackson's potential supermax contract. Nonetheless, the road ahead for the franchise seems like a rocky one as they tackle a myriad of issues heading into the offseason. But historically, the franchise has always found a way to stay relevant despite the odds.