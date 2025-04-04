Following Thursday's thrilling win versus the Miami Heat, Ja Morant said he is used to the villain role that many have labeled him with over the last couple of years. Well, with that role can also come consequences. And the NBA is doling them out. The Memphis Grizzlies star is being fined $75,000 for twice breaking out a finger-gun gesture on the court, per the league.

Executive Vice President, Head of basketball operations and Detroit Pistons great Joe Dumars revealed the news on Friday. Morant, who was suspended twice in 2023 for flashing a gun on video, engaged in the celebration during Tuesday's showdown with the Golden State Warriors. He and Buddy Hield– did it in retaliation to Morant– were issued a stern warning from the NBA.

The 25-year-old point guard did not waste much time disregarding the message. Perhaps fueled by the boos raining down upon him, Morant chose to express himself in a similar manner. He then even threw shade at Miami Heat rookie Kel'el Ware after sinking the buzzer-beater over him.