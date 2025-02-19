The Memphis Grizzlies are not out of the Western Conference woods just yet but Taylor Jenkins has the locker room on a top-two track for the postseason. Ja Morant may get most of the headlines but Jaren Jackson Jr. is the Theodore Roosevelt of the locker room. Trip's (JJJ) ‘speak quietly but carry a big stick' persona carries over onto the court as well. No one dares rile up the 6-foot-10, 240-pound big man often, and those that do soon regret the decision.

Ja Morant and Company may need to feed the bear offensively so that the front office can pay full price for a certified small-market developed star. Jaren Jackson Jr.’s greatest claim to fame as one of the best defenders in the league, but a dependable all-around game and his offensive consistency have been undeniable this season. He is averaging 23 points (49.5% FGA), six rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 2.9 steals/blocks in 29.8 minutes per game. The Grizzlies can find ways to up Jaren Jackson Jr.'s numbers slightly over the next 28 post-All-Star break games.

As the 2023 NBA Defensive Player of the Year and a two-time All-Defense Team honoree, Jackson Jr. has already proven that he can lock down opposing players and protect the rim. Lean on that! Taylor Jenkins will not be the only person who appreciates it. Jackson must continue to affect the flow of games with his shot-blocking, contesting shots at the rim, and altering offensive strategies. To make the All-NBA team, a rim-protecting, momentum-shifting reputation is required.

Offense is the true differentiator though, and everyone knows it. Jackson Jr.'s ability to stretch the floor with his shooting- particularly from three-point range- has been a nice addition, but it needs to be more reliable in general (36.4%) but especially in clutch moments (25.5%).

Suggestion: Slow the tempo down perhaps and Jenkins will get a more accurate look at how the half-court offense will run in the NBA Playoffs. Jackson Jr.'s trailing transition-three opportunities will not disappear. Keep working on enhanced playmaking given the new offense's nuances and purposeful ball movement. Stop making silly mistakes (2.3 turnovers per game). Those chest-thumping ‘my bad' moments are no longer cute and infect the entire team (16.6, 2nd worst).

Jaren Jackson Jr., Grizzlies get shot at glory

The Grizzlies got those slip-ups out of their system years ago, during the last lesson-learning Western Conference Finals run. At least they should have. Beyond that the rest is simple. Stick to what is working with this deep roster and stay healthy. Win the All-NBA award by attrition. Getting past 65 games is not good enough for the firing candidates.

Finish out the season strong. First up for the Grizzlies after the break? Memphis will knock the rust off against Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam's Indiana Pacers (30-23) in the Hoosier State. Then it's down to Disney World to see the banged-up Orlando Magic (27-29).

The Grizzlies cannot no-show in an ESPN-feature faceoff against the Cleveland Cavaliers (44-10) to wrap up the three-game road trip. A five-game home stand awaits. Memphis is a combined 6-1 against those upcoming NBA Play-In Tournament-type visitors (Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks, San Antonio Spurs, Atlanta Hawk). The Grizzlies have gotten struck by the Oklahoma City Thunder this season, having not won a game (0-2).

ESPN will broadcast the next two road games. The Dallas Mavericks (30-26) are struggling to stay above the NBA Play-In Tournament qualifying line. The New Orleans Pelicans (13-42) are making reservations for Cooper Flagg at every local restaurant. Another four-game homestand (Suns, Utah Jazz, Cavaliers, Miami Heat) should get the Grizzlies close to the 50-win mark, all but assuring a top-four seed.

Ja Morant cannot boycott the television behemoth forever. Focus these next few weeks on helping another locker room leader get paid. NBA TV (@LA Clippers, vs. Boston Celtics) will also air two games. TNT's crew will be in Memphis on April 10 (Minnesota Timberwolves).

As for Jaren Jackson Jr., well, a two-time All-Star reserve looking to make a statement could not ask for a better pathway to All-NBA supermax contract leverage. He has done well with a rotating supporting cast for 54 games. Is there another level, one that gives the second-placed Grizzlies a nice cushion down the stretch? There is about $100 million riding on how the 25-year-old answers those critics over the coming weeks.

