Having a good start to an NBA career is ideal for any player to stay in the league. However, not every player gets the opportunities they need early on. In fact, some of those chances may never come.

Nonetheless, there are still players who made the most out of the chances they got, no matter how late they came. In fact, a clear example has been the Boston Celtics' Payton Pritchard, who has been balling out for the defending champions. Here is a look at Payton Pritchard and the 9 most impactful late bloomers in recent memory.

Check out the gallery.

Kobe Bryant

Although Kobe Bryant ended up as a basketball great, he didn't exactly have a smooth start to his NBA career. After skipping college, the Black Mamba actually had a forgettable rookie season. He only put up 7.6 points per game while shooting 41.7% from the field overall. Despite the poor start, Bryant's Mamba Mentality ultimately propelled him to become a Hall of Famer, accumulating five NBA championships and a pair of Finals MVPs.

It wasn't long ago when Giannis Antetokounmpo entered the NBA as a raw prospect from Greece. In fact, he only averaged 6.8 points and 4.4 rebounds per game as a rookie. But thanks to the patience and development by the Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis transformed into an MVP-caliber player, winning back-to-back MVPs. But more importantly, he led the franchise to its first NBA title in five decades in 2021. In addition to his, the two-time NBA MVP also led the Bucks to an NBA Cup title.

Often overlooked and underrated prior to making the leap into the NBA, Jimmy Butler spent his first two seasons in the NBA on the Chicago Bulls' bench. It was until the 2013-14 season when he finally showcased his true form before successfully becoming an All-Star-caliber player a year later.

Butler won the NBA Most Improved Player Award before eventually leading the Miami Heat to a pair of NBA Finals appearances. He's looking to finally win the elusive NBA title with the Golden State Warriors after the Heat traded Butler in a blockbuster deal at the 2025 NBA Trade Deadline.

At the 2009 NBA Draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder drafted James Harden with the third-overall pick. But with a lineup that already had Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook, the team decided to bring him off the bench.

Harden averaged fewer than 10 points per game in his rookie year before becoming an NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award winner in his third year while helping the Thunder make an appearance at the 2012 NBA Finals. He only transformed into an MVP-caliber player when he joined the Houston Rockets, winning the top individual award in 2018 while leading the NBA in scoring.

Bam Adebayo

Another Heat player that blossomed late is Bam Adebayo. He mostly came off the bench in his first two years in the league. He averaged 6.9 and 8.9 points per game in his first and second seasons, respectively. But in his third year in the NBA, when the Heat made him a starter, the 6-foot-9 big man rose to prominence. He averaged a double-double, elevating himself to All-Star status. But more importantly, Adebayo emerged as the franchise's pillar, propelling the Heat to a pair of Finals appearances.

Kyle Lowry

Kyle Lowry never really had a smooth NBA career from the get-go. Without many minutes, Lowry had to be patient about his opportunities. They finally came when he was sent to the Houston Rockets before finally breaking out with the Toronto Raptors in his ninth year in the NBA. From reserve guard to full-time starter, it was a long journey for Lowry to rise to relevancy. The five-time NBA All-Star was also a crucial piece in the Raptors' championship run in 2019.

Pascal Siakam

Speaking of the Raptors' 2019 championship run, another late bloomer who played an instrumental role for the team was Pascal Siakam. Siakam was easily a quiet developmental project for the franchise, as he even spent time at the G-League to hone his skills. But in the 2018-19 season, his third year in the league, Siakam won the NBA Most Improved Player honors before showcasing All-Star form to bring home the Raptors' first NBA championship.

As a second-round draft pick, Jalen Brunson had to earn his minutes for a Dallas Mavericks squad that already included Luka Doncic. Nonetheless, after showing flashes, he convinced coaches that he was a valuable sixth man during his third year in the NBA.

But with contract extension talks failing to materialize, Brunson took his talents to New York, where he's currently the face of the Knicks franchise and an All-Star-caliber point guard. This year, he is averaging 26.1 points and 7.4 assists per game, a huge jump in production compared to his first few years in the league. He also earned his second straight All-Star nod.

Payton Pritchard

At the 2020 NBA Draft, the Boston Celtics selected Payton Pritchard in the first round. But with a stacked Celtics team led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, Pritchard was mainly brought off the bench. Nonetheless, the team was patient with the 6-foot-1 guard before finally giving him a consistent spot in their rotation.

Fast-forward to today, Pritchard is emerging as the Celtics' best weapon off the bench. He's averaging career-high numbers, posting 14.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. With Pritchard making a case to win the NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award, his ascent is s welcome sight for the defending champions that already have a menacing core.

Norman Powell

During his first few years in the NBA, Norman Powell mostly rode on the Raptors' bench, even during their championship run in 2019. It was only until the key departures of Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green when Powell started to shine for the Raptors. But in the ongoing 2024-25 season, Powell has unlocked a whole new level to his game.

He is having the best season of his career, putting up 23.8 points per game. Despite the Los Angeles Clippers entering the season with low expectations, with the departure of Paul George and an injured Kawhi Leonard, the rise of Powell has been defying the odds.