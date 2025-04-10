Stephen Curry recently made NBA history by becoming the first NBA player to reach 4,000 3-point makes. This gives him a solid cushion to keep the record for quite some time.

With the way he has been netting his shots, don't be surprised if Curry makes a run at 5,000. But for now, it's safe to say that his record is still breakable. Here is a look at the 10 best players who can possibly break Stephen Curry's all-time 3-point makes, ranked.

Possessing limitless range, Trae Young is a lethal 3-point shooter in the NBA. At only 26 years old, Young certainly has plenty of time to catch up to Stephen Curry. For now, he is ranked 84th in the NBA with a total of 1,268 3-point field goals converted. For as long as Young has the keys to the Atlanta Hawks offense while knocking down his shots on a consistent basis, he should have no problem chasing the best shooter in the world.

Next up on this list is Devin Booker. As of this writing, Booker has already made 1,423 three-pointers in his career. He is a versatile scorer and an elite shooter who cannot be left wide open. In fact, Booker shoots a solid 35.4% clip from beyond the arc. The Suns wing is an offensive force. However, by joining forces with Kevin Durant, Curry's former teammate, and Bradley Beal, it makes sense that he took a step back on his offense. In the process, it also slowed down his volume.

Luka Doncic isn't exactly known as a 3-point specialist. However, he's a polished all-around player who can do some damage in more ways than you can think of. Doncic is a 34.9% 3-point shooter and has already accumulated 1,329 shots from rainbow country. His total is good for the 69th in NBA history and 35th among active NBA players. With Luka expected to be the next face of the Los Angeles Lakers in the near future, expect him to climb further up the ladder and threaten Curry.

Jayson Tatum cemented himself as one of the cream of the crop when Tatum won his first NBA championship last season. He is the face of the Boston Celtics and the focal point of the team. With a system that relies heavily on 3-point marksmanship, Tatum hasn't disappointed. He has knocked down 1,543 threes in his career, which is 50th in league history. Furthermore, he is a 37.0% shooter from that region.

5. Jaylen Brown

Aside from Tatum, Celtics co-star Jaylen Brown has also thrived within the Celtics system. Brown has formed a double-headed monster with Tatum, making them a tough assignment on a nightly basis. The 2024 NBA Finals MVP should easily be a candidate in this list to threaten Curry's record, given that he already has 1,144 threes to his name. For as long as the Celtics system is working, expect Brown and Tatum to collect more threes.

6. Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell would prefer to get his buckets by finishing strong around the rim. However, that doesn't mean he's incapable of stroking it from beyond the arc. In fact, he shoots 36.6% from downtown. Throughout his career, Mitchell has already accumulated 1,618 threes, which is good for the 40th spot on the all-time list. The Cleveland Cavaliers star has also registered three seasons where he made more than 200 3-point field goals.

7. Darius Garland

Surprisingly, Darius Garland ranks only 215th in the all-time 3-point list. Nonetheless, Garland is having a stellar season with the red-hot Cleveland Cavaliers this year, converting 40.3% of his 3-point attempts. the 6-foot-1 guard should easily leap-frog past the names above him. With his hot shooting off the dribble, he's surely one of the short list of players who resembles Stephen Curry's game.

8. James Harden

Among the players in this list, the closest player in the all-time list is James Harden. Harden trails Stephen Curry, holding the second spot in the rankings with 3,168 threes. Despite being second place, the stars are going to have to align if Harden wants to take the 3-point crown. The deficit is relatively large, and time is not on The Beard's side. He's already 35 years old while Curry continues to play peak basketball.

9. Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard ranks third among active NBA players and fourth on the all-time list. It makes sense for him to chase Ray Allen. However, chasing Curry will be a different story. The Milwaukee Bucks star continues to be a threat from anywhere on the floor, including 30-feet out. However, like Harden, time is not on his side at 34 years old.

10. Klay Thompson

Just behind Lillard is Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry's former splash brother. With 2,670 threes to his name, Thompson can easily reach at least 3,000. Unfortunately, time is also not on his side to chase his former teammate. On the bright side, he still enjoys the NBA record for most threes in a single game with 14, a tally that Curry has yet to eclipse.