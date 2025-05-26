Kasparas Jakucionis is one of the most interesting international players heading into the 2025 NBA Draft. He is from Lithuania and played college basketball at the University of Illinois. Before that, he was already well known in Europe, especially in youth tournaments and with the Lithuanian national team. He played both point guard and shooting guard for Illinois.

The young Lithuanian also made history by playing for FC Barcelona in the EuroLeague when he was just 16 years old, making him one of the youngest ever to do so. This early experience helped him grow into a smart and confident player.

Playing Style and Physical Tools

Jakucionis is 6-foot-6, which is tall for a guard in today’s NBA. His size helps him defend multiple positions and see the floor well when passing. He is very comfortable handling the ball and is excellent in pick-and-roll plays. He often reads defenses quickly and either passes or drives to the basket, something which is not easily learnt by young players.

He is very clever with how he moves defenders. He uses his eyes to fake them out, tricks them with passes, and creates chances for teammates that other players might not see. His high basketball IQ is clear in every game — he often waits a second longer before making a move to create space or an advantage for his team.

Lithuanian guard Kasparas Jakucionis measured well (6'6 in shoes, 205 pounds with a 6'8 wingspan) and looked very comfortable in the NBA draft combine shooting drills. Firmly in play in several spots in the top-10. pic.twitter.com/sEstPtkkdu — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

He can also score near the rim, and is mature enough about when to pass and when to take the shot himself. He often uses an extra dribble to get under the basket and finish on the other side, where defenders can’t block him. He’s also good at faking a pass or handoff and then quickly attacking the basket.

Kasparas Jakucionis: Top 5 destinations in the 2025 NBA Draft

Houston Rockets (Pick No. 10)

The Rockets need a creative player in their backcourt. Jakucionis could come off the bench at first but grow into a big role later. His passing and pick-and-roll game would fit nicely with the team’s direction. Brooklyn Nets (Pick No. 8)

Brooklyn is looking for a true playmaker. Jakucionis could run the offense and work well with players like Nic Claxton and Cam Johnson. His smart style of play could help the team a lot. Toronto Raptors (Pick No. 9)

The Raptors have a strong history of developing young, international players. Jakucionis has the tools to grow in Toronto. His passing and basketball IQ would match the team’s system and long-term goals. Portland Trail Blazers (Pick No. 11)

Portland is rebuilding, and they could use someone like Jakucionis to help lead the team in the future. His size, experience, and smart play could make him a key part of their next core. Philadelphia 76ers (Pick No. 3, possibly trading down)

The 76ers might trade down from the third pick to get more assets. If that happens, Jakucionis could be an option. He would fit well playing with Joel Embiid in pick-and-rolls. But with many guards already on the roster, his playing time might be limited early on.

Kasparas Jakucionis may not be as flashy as other top picks, but he plays smart, makes good decisions, and has a lot of potential. Therefore, with time and the right team, he could become a strong starter in the NBA. Teams that are patient and want a guard who can lead the game with intelligence and skill will be lucky to have him.