Undrafted players in the NBA usually don't have a promising career trajectory in the league. But even if these players are given limited opportunities, some of them make the most out of it. In fact, others are simply ready to step up when their number is called, even if it's under the bright lights of the playoffs. Here are the 10 best undrafted NBA players who made a playoff impact.

Check out the gallery.

Fred VanVleet was a major driving force in the Toronto Raptors' championship run in 2019. He came alive in the postseason, going off for 21 points, spiked by seven three-pointers, against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals. VanVleet proceeded to put the icing on the cake in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, scoring 22 points in the championship clincher. His efforts earned him second place in the NBA Finals MVP voting.

2. Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace was the resident center of the underdog Detroit Pistons squad in 2004. Despite being undersized, Wallace held the fort for the Pistons. In fact, he averaged a solid 10.8 points, 13.6 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per game against the star-studded Los Angeles Lakers in the 2004 NBA Finals. The 6-foot-9 center managed to tame eventual Hall of Fame big men Shaquille O'Neal and Karl Malone as the Pistons went to upset the Lakers for the 2004 NBA championship.

3. Bruce Bowen

After spending the first few years of his basketball career overseas, Bruce Bowen bounced around the NBA before finding a home with the San Antonio Spurs. Bowen wasn't exactly a reliable scorer. However, perimeter defense was his main calling card for Gregg Popovich. Bowen locked up elite perimeter players that included the likes of Chauncey Billups, Jason Kidd, and LeBron James. As a result, Bowen played an instrumental role in helping the Spurs capture three NBA championships during the 2000s.

Alex Caruso turned out to be a diamond in the rough when the Los Angeles Lakers signed him up as an undrafted player. Initially, he impressed at the NBA Summer League, convincing coaches to make him a part of the team's main roster.

Caruso's acquisition paid dividends at the 2020 NBA Playoffs. He made sacrifices, by skipping his sister's wedding, and went after hustle plays throughout the postseason inside the NBA bubble. Without Caruso, the Lakers would've had a much harder path in capturing banner No. 17.

For quite some time, Udonis Haslem was the heart and soul of the Miami Heat's culture. In 20 seasons, Haslem earned his stripes in the rotation with his defense and hustle, becoming one of the most reliable enforcers in the NBA. Although he isn't one to fill the stat sheet, Haslem's impact transcends the box score.

Moreover, he also makes it hard for opposing big men that included the likes of Dirk Nowitzki and Tim Duncan. Haslem also became the oldest player to appear in a Finals game at 42 years and 363 days old.

6. Avery Johnson

Standing at 5-foot-11, Avery Johnson was undersized. But despite his lack of size, Johnson made up for it with his heart. The guard bounced around the NBA before making the San Antonio Spurs his home in his second stint with the team.

Johnson proved to be a reliable backup guard, especially in the postseason. In the 1999 NBA Playoffs, Johnson averaged 12.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game. He also sank a game-winning basket to clinch the Spurs' first NBA championship at the expense of the New York Knicks.

7. J.J. Barea

Another pint-sized guard who made an impact under the bright lights of the playoffs was J.J. Barea. When the 5-foot-11 guard was deployed in the 2011 NBA Playoffs, Barea made sure to wreak havoc in limited minutes. In Game 4 against the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Semifinals, the Puerto Rican guard exploded for 22 points to help the Mavs complete the sweep.

And in the NBA Finals, Barea once again made his presence felt by disrupting the Miami Heat's offensive flow with his pesky defense to go along with his efficient scoring off the bench. With him, Dallas was able to successfully win the championship against one of the toughest paths to a title.

8. Chris Andersen

Chris Andersen was an athletic center who loved to make an impact around the rim on both ends of the floor. But at one point in his career, Andersen's legacy was marred by violating the league's antidrug policy leading to his temporary disqualification. After his reinstatement, it was eventually the Miami Heat who took a chance on the 6-foot-10 center.

Andersen's acquisition paid dividends as he set the playoff record for consecutive makes when he went 15-of-15 in the Eastern Conference Finals showdown against the Indiana Pacers. The record would only be broken in 2024 by Dereck Lively II. Nonetheless, Andersen did help propel the Heat to the franchise's second straight title.

9. Aron Baynes

Hailing all the way from Australia, Aron Baynes wasn't the most skilled big man in the San Antonio Spurs' frontcourt rotation. However, it was his size and presence around the rim that came in handy for Gregg Popovich in trying to limit the Miami Heat's attacks in the paint.

Although averaging 2.0 points and 0.7 rebounds per game isn't mind-blowing, Baynes' impact in spurts couldn't be limited to the stat sheet. As a result, San Antonio was able to capture the championship in 2014, also effectively ending the Big Three era in Miami.

Caleb Martin and the Miami Heat may have fallen short of winning a championship in 2023. However, Martin did turn some heads during the Heat's playoff run that year. He played the best basketball stretch of his life, averaging 19.3 points and 6.4 rebounds while converting 60.2% of his shots overall. As a result, Martin actually came close to winning the Eastern Conference Finals MVP Award.