It's hard to find players in the NBA these days that stick around with one franchise. Some switch teams to look for a better situation to help them win a title. Some do it to get a bigger contract. Meanwhile, there are some who don't really have much of a choice.

Surprisingly, four out of the five most traveled players actually played for 12 teams. Whether it was by choice or circumstance, let's take a look at the five most-traveled journeymen in NBA history.

5. Garrett Temple: 12 teams in 15 seasons

As a player known for his defensive versatility and three-point shooting, it's easy to see why a lot of teams would give him a spot on a team's roster. Temple's NBA journey began in 2010 with the Houston Rockets and ended his first two seasons playing for 4 other teams: the San Antonio Spurs (twice), Sacramento Kings, Milwaukee Bucks, and Charlotte Hornets.

The longest time Temple stuck around with an NBA team was from 2012 to 2016 when he played for the Washington Wizards. Currently, Temple is in his second season with the Toronto Raptors mostly serving as a veteran presence in their locker room as he's only played in 12 of their 39 games averaging 4 minutes a game.

4. Joe Smith: 12 teams in 16 seasons

As a former number one pick by the Golden State Warriors in 1995, teams were always willing to give him a spot on their roster to see what he had left in the tank. Unfortunately, he failed to live up to the lofty expectations. Smith's best season came his sophomore year when he averaged 18.7 points and 8.5 rebounds. In fact, most people might recognize Smith for his illegal arrangement with the Minnesota Timberwolves back in 1999 that eventually cost the Wolves five first round picks (their first round pick in 2003 was eventually restored).

Over a 16-year career, Smith had stints with the Philadelphia 76ers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Milwaukee Bucks, Denver Nuggets, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, New Jersey Nets, and ended his career with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2011.

His status as a former top pick likely gave him more chances than most, but it also cemented his place as one of the league’s most-traveled players.

3. Jim Jackson: 12 teams in 14 seasons

Jim Jackson’s career as an NBA journeyman stands out for its sheer pace. His career started with the Dallas Mavericks in 1992. After five seasons with the team, Jackson found it hard to find a permanent home. Over the next nine seasons, Jackson would start and end the season on a different team a staggering five times!

Like Smith, Jackson ended his career with the Los Angeles Lakers. Only his retirement was five years earlier.

2. Chucky Brown: 12 teams in 13 seasons

Jackson and Brown have similar career paths. The only difference is, Brown typically starts and ends the season on the same team. The longest period Brown was with the same team was during the start of his career, playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers from 1989 to midway through the 1991-1992 season. His career might not have included All-Star appearances, but it did feature a championship ring with the Houston Rockets in 1995.

The last time Brown played in the NBA was in 2002 when he played for the Sacramento Kings for 18 games.

1. Ish Smith: 13 teams in 14 seasons

Finally, there’s Smith, who holds the NBA record for the most teams played with 13. While some journeymen hop on different teams on purpose to chase championships, Smith had to wait till he was in his 13th season to win his first ring with the Denver Nuggets.

Smith’s career began in 2010 with the Houston Rockets. Since then, he's suited up for multiple franchises which even include stints where he was either signed or traded back to the same franchise. Smith last played for the Charlotte Hornets in 2023 before retiring in 2024 to become a scout for the Washington Wizards.

With Temple as the only active player that's played for 12 teams, Smith's spot as the most traveled journeyman in NBA history might not be set in stone after all.