Tim Duncan has to be one of the most underappreciated legends ever. He has a winning record against every team in the NBA and managed to play 19 seasons in the league all with one franchise. And he did so while averaging 73 games played a season (so much for being the team that started load management).

Duncan is widely considered one of the greatest players in his position that it should be illegal to start a game with him on the bench. However, in the 1,392 games he played, there were three times that actually happened.

1. March 18, 2004

The first time Duncan came off the bench was during the tail end of the 2003–04 season. In a crucial game against the Minnesota Timberwolves to determine playoff seeding, coach Popovich knew he had to manage Duncan's minutes efficiently. In a shocking turn of events, he decided to bring Duncan off the bench. The team player that he is, Duncan had no problems with it. He entered the game six minutes into the first quarter and was instantly a factor.

In just 26 minutes, Duncan recorded a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds while having the second-highest net rating on the team. The Spurs would cruise to a 20-point victory in the process and ended their short two-game skid too.

2. February 17, 2010

The next time it happened was on February 17, 2010. Unlike the first time he came off the bench, Duncan wasn't coming off an injury. In fact, he appeared in the Spurs last 24 games. However, they were on the tail end of a back 2 back and played six games in eight days. Instead of risking the possibility of being fined, Popovich decided to bring Duncan off the bench to limit his minutes.

In 29 minutes, Duncan posted a similar stat line to the first time he came off the bench, finishing with 21 points and 12 rebounds. This time around though, the Spurs absorbed a five-point loss to the Toronto Raptors.

3. March 19, 2016

The third and final time Duncan came off the bench was during his last season in the NBA. On March 19, 2016, the Spurs faced the Golden State Warriors who were en route to a 73–9 season.

Seeing how the Warrior's small-ball lineup would cause Duncan to be a liability on defense, Popovich had a tough decision on his hands. Not only did Popovich decide to bring Duncan off the bench, but he'd also only give the big fundamental eight minutes of playing time which also turned out to be the least number of minutes he'd play that season. The good news? Popovich strategy worked. They'd hand the Warriors just their sixth loss of the season with an 87-79 win.

While stars of Tim Duncan's caliber rarely come off the bench, he was always willing to defer for the greater good of the team. Whether it was easing back from injury, conserving energy during a long season, or adapting to the evolving dynamics of the game, Duncan’s rare stints as a reserve underscored why he is regarded as one of the most respected figures in NBA history.