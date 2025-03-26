Traditionally, NBA superstars usually play for a team or two. However, it's safe to say that the trend has changed a lot since then. From injuries to ring culture, superstars nowadays can play for a bevy of teams. Here is a look at the Top 10 NBA superstars who played for the most teams.

1. Isaiah Thomas – 10

Teams: Sacramento Kings, Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans, and Dallas Mavericks

Isaiah Thomas was terribly undersized at 5-foot-9. Nonetheless, that didn't stop the pint-sized guard carve a relatively successful underdog story. His best years came with the Celtics, becoming a two-time NBA All-Star and an All-NBA Second Team selection. Moreover, Thomas even finished in the top five of the MVP race. Unfortunately, injuries derailed his career, forcing him to become a journeyman to extend his NBA career.

2. Vince Carter – 8

Teams: Toronto Raptors, New Jersey Nets, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies, Atlanta Hawks, Orlando Magic, Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns

Half man, half amazing is the best way to describe Vince Carter's storied career. Carter established himself in the NBA as a walking highlight reel thanks to his thunderous slam dunks. Carter was electric during his prime years from his time with the Raptors until the Nets. In the latter stretch of his career, he stayed in the league as a veteran presence while improving his outside shooting, which played a big role in extending his career.

3T. Chris Paul – 7

Teams: New Orleans Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors, San Antonio Spurs

Chris Paul is known as the Point God. His high IQ coupled with his elite passing makes him one of the best floor generals the league has ever seen. He had his best years individually with the Hornets and Clippers. CP3 also led the Rockets to the Western Conference Finals and the Suns to the Finals. Unfortunately, for his career, a championship remains elusive to this day.

3T. Carmelo Anthony – 7

Teams: Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Portland Trail Blazers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Atlanta Hawks

While he was with the Hawks for only five days, Carmelo Anthony did play for a handful of NBA teams. He spent his prime years with the Nuggets and Knicks. Afterwards, he gambled for a title as he teamed up with various superstars in Oklahoma, Houston, and Los Angeles. Unfortunately, around that time, Melo could no longer play as the focal point, settling as a catch-and-shoot starter for the Trail Blazers.

3T. Dwight Howard – 7

Teams: Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, Charlotte Hornets, Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards, Philadelphia 76ers

At one point, Dwight Howard was arguably the best center in the NBA, especially after leading the Magic to the 2009 NBA Finals coupled with three NBA Defensive Player of the Year Awards. But ever since he forced his way out of Orlando, Howard's career started to decline.

He had a disastrous first stint with Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles before struggling to mesh with James Harden in Houston. He bounced around with the Hornets, Hawks, and Wizards before winning his first championship with the Purple and Gold. Howard had a season with the 76ers before finishing his NBA career with the Lakers.

3T. Tracy McGrady – 7

Teams: Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic, Toronto Raptors, Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks, New York Knicks, San Antonio Spurs

Tracy McGrady was a late bloomer, as he broke out in his third year in the NBA. T-Mac would go on to star for both the Magic and the Rockets, establishing himself as a formidable scorer. However, afterwards, he bounced around with the Knicks, Pistons, and Hawks before taking his talents to China.

T-Mac's NBA career was extended when the Spurs signed him up just in time for the 2013 NBA Playoffs. Although the Spurs made it to the NBA Finals, the Heat prevailed in seven grueling games, denying the superstar a championship to end his career.

3T. Russell Westbrook – 7

Teams: Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets

Russell Westbrook was a triple-double machine for many years, as he continues to wreak havoc in the league. Westbrook first starred with the Thunder, evolving into an NBA MVP in 2017. Afterwards, he reunited with James Harden in Houston for a season. Westbrook then teamed up with Bradley Beal in Washington, where he continued to rack up triple-doubles.

However, Westbrook's career hit a ditch when he had a disastrous stint with the Lakers, forming a failed super team with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. A trade to the Jazz ended his tenure where he was part of the organization for only 12 days before his release, paving the way for his signing with the Clippers. Currently, Westbrook has been shining bright with the Nuggets, forming a combustible duo with Nikola Jokic.

Teams: Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics

Shaquille O'Neal was the most dominant center of his time. After becoming a rising star with the Magic, Shaq took his talents to the Lakers, becoming one of the most celebrated acquisitions in Purple and Gold history. The Big Diesel carved out a three-peat with the Lakers before winning his fourth NBA title with the Heat after a falling out with Kobe Bryant. Shaq tried to add more rings by joining contenders like the Suns, Cavaliers, and Celtics. Unfortunately, Father Time was too much to handle.

9T. James Harden – 5

Teams: Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers

James Harden started his NBA career as the sixth man for the stacked Thunder, where he eventually earned NBA Sixth Man of the Year honors and helped the team make an appearance at the 2012 NBA Finals. Fresh from a Finals appearance, the Rockets counted on him to transform into a superstar, which he did when he took MVP honors in 2018.

However, Harden's partnership with the Rockets fell apart, instigating a holdout that forced the front office to send him to the Nets to team up with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The partnership turned out to be a bust, prompting The Beard to request a trade to the Sixers. It was another uneventful partnership with Joel Embiid in Philly, as he tries his luck this time with Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers.

9T. Jimmy Butler – 5

Teams: Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors

Jimmy Butler was one of the biggest names at this year's trade deadline. He was a disgruntled star with the Miami Heat, despite leading them to a pair of NBA Finals appearances. At the deadline, the Heat traded Butler to the Golden State Warriors, where he's playing alongside Stephen Curry. This didn't mark the first time the former NBA Most Improved Player showed signs of frustration, having requested a trade during his time with the Timberwolves.