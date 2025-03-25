Being a general manager in the NBA is a tough job. Some responsibilities include making the right player acquisitions, taking charge of contract negotiations, and overlooking the coaching staff.

Despite playing a role in the background scene, they play an important part in helping a team accomplish championship success. In fact, even general managers can make crucial mistakes that can cost a team.

Earlier into the 2024-25 NBA season, Dallas Mavericks GM Nico Harrison may have done just that by sending Luka Doncic, their face of the franchise, in exchange for an injury-riddled Anthony Davis. Here is a look at where this move ranks among the worst GM moves in NBA history.

1. Jerry Krause prematurely blows up Michael Jordan's Bulls dynasty

In 1997, Chicago Bulls general manager Jerry Krause announced that the 1997-98 season would be Phil Jackson's final season in the Windy City. Shortly after, star Michael Jordan claimed that he wouldn't play for any other coach. Although the writing was on the wall, the Bulls secured the second three-peat in 1998. However, that wasn't enough to convince Krause to keep the core, citing health and salaries. Since then, Chicago has yet to recover from the core's departures.

2. Ernie Grunfield selects Jan Vesely with No. 6 pick at 2011 NBA Draft

Jan Vesely was a hyped prospect hailing from Czech Republic. His combination of size and athleticism made him an enticing international prospect, convincing former Washington Wizards GM Ernie Grunfield to take him with sixth pick of the 2011 NBA Draft.

Unfortunately, Vesely never panned out in the NBA. He stayed in the league for only three seasons, averaging 3.6 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. To make matters worse, by selecting him, the Wizards missed out on future stars like Klay Thompson, Kawhi Leonard, and Jimmy Butler.

3. David Kahn's questionable 2009 NBA Draft choices

The 2009 NBA Draft class was composed of decent players, and the Minnesota Timberwolves had the privilege of selecting four first rounders. In typical Timberwolves fashion, general manager David Kahn found a way to drop the ball. Kahn drafted Johnny Flynn, Ricky Rubio, Ty Lawson, and Wayne Ellington. Those names weren't even close to the likes of other available choices, such as Stephen Curry, DeMar DeRozan, and Jrue Holiday.

4. Billy King trades for aging NBA champions in 2013

Having just relocated to Brooklyn, Nets GM Billy King wanted to inject some excitement into the city. He decided to trade for NBA champions Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, and Jason Terry. Pierce and Garnett were the headliners, as they led the Celtics to the 2008 NBA championship. These players were great at their peak.

But around this time, they were already on the decline as they failed to succeed on a title push. What made this deal more heartbreaking was that King surrendered a couple of first-round picks to the Boston Celtics. The Celtics used those picks to acquire Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, two cornerstones that led the Celtics to the 2024 NBA championship.

5. Nico Harrison trades away Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis

The most controversial trade this season was the bombshell deal executed at the trade deadline between the Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers, and Utah Jazz. Mavs GM Nico Harrison surprisingly made Luka Doncic available despite him leading the team to the 2024 NBA Finals. Harrison orchestrated a Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis swap.

Although Davis is still a superstar-caliber player, his age and stacked injury history raised concerns. In fact, as early as Davis' debut in Dallas, he exited the game with an injury, putting the team's title hopes and their future in jeopardy.

6. Vlade Divac drafts Marvin Bagley III with 2018 second overall pick

In another story related to Luka Doncic, Sacramento Kings GM Vlade Divac had a golden opportunity to land a generational talent in the Slovenian sensation. But citing that the team already De'Aaron Fox, Divac opted to draft Marvin Bagley III with the second overall pick.

Bagley didn't fare well in Sacramento, opening up bust discussions. On the other hand, while Fox helped ended the Kings' playoff drought, the Kings eventually traded Fox at the 2025 trade deadline to the San Antonio Spurs as part of a trade that also involved Zach LaVine.

7. Steve Kerr swaps Shawn Marion for an old Shaquille O'Neal

Before Nico Harrison, there was Steve Kerr who made an eyebrow-raising move to trade key two-way wing Shawn Marion for aging superstar Shaquille O'Neal. Marion was a key piece under Mike D'Antoni's system. But with the Big Diesel available, Kerr pulled the trigger. O'Neal was individually great in Phoenix but was a terrible fit in D'Antoni's system. The move sabotaged the team's title window, triggering the ire of Suns fans to the point Kerr admitted to receiving death threats.

8. Isiah Thomas gives up a haul for Eddy Curry

New York Knicks fans would like to forget Isiah Thomas' tenure as the team's general manager. In his forgettable stint filled with controversy, Thomas did make a huge mistake when he gave up a major haul of draft picks along with Jermaine Jackson, Mike Sweetney, and Tim Thomas to acquire Eddy Curry. As hyped as Curry was, his weight issues and health problems marred his career. To make matters worse, Thomas carried on with the move despite knowing about these issues.

9. Rob Pelinka trades for Russell Westbrook

After the Los Angeles Lakers' failed title defense, general manager Rob Pelinka believed they needed a third star to reduce the load on LeBron James and Anthony Davis. With Russell Westbrook available, Pelinka jumped at the chance to trade away some of the Lakers' championship pieces in 2020 to bring in the 2017 NBA MVP.

Right from the get-go, nearly everyone expected that there would be concerns surrounding his fit with the team. Unfortunately, Pelinka's nightmares came to life, making the Purple and Gold much worse by failing to make the playoffs that year.

10. Scott Perry overpays an unavailable Joakim Noah

Joakim Noah was a fan favorite in Chicago. His toughness and defense alongside Derrick Rose made him an instant fan favorite. However in 2016, Noah tested free agency. Around this time, the French naturalized big man was already dealing with a myriad of injuries. Nonetheless, that didn't stop New York Knicks GM Scott Perry from signing him to a large deal. Perry gave Noah a four-year deal worth $72.6 million. In the end, Noah only played 53 games across two seasons, averaging 4.6 points per game.