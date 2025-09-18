The Air Jordan 11 remains as the most hyped sneaker of all-time when looking at Michael Jordan's numbered signature line. From limited releases to classic colorways that stand the test of time, the Air Jordan 11 is a hard shoe to miss with in terms of a popular colorway. Nike and Jordan Brand will return one of their most popular Holiday releases in the Air Jordan 11 “Gamma” this coming December.

The Air Jordan 11 has always been known for its classic “Concord,” “Bred,” “Space Jam,” and “Cool Grey” colorways. However, a new concept works every once in a while and Air Jordan found a hit when they released the new “Gamma” colorway in 2013. Releasing these right around the holiday season, the shoes became a popular gift, maintaining their hype over the last 12 years.

The new colorway featured all the usual specs that make the Jordan 11 a classic in the first place, but offered a new take with the monochromatic look and off-colored outsole. Come this holiday, sneakerheads will have another chance to grab this pair at retail.

Air Jordan 11 “Gamma”

A detailed look at the Air Jordan 11 “Gamma”, is this a must cop? 📸: (IG) prm.cotd pic.twitter.com/HzuuHpOIUr — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) September 13, 2025

IN HAND LOOK: Air Jordan 11 Retro “Gamma Blue” 🥶 🗓️ December 13th

💰 $235 pic.twitter.com/nIceLXDNPl — JustFreshKicks (@JustFreshKicks) September 16, 2025



The Air Jordan 11 will return in its classic Black/Gamma Blue-Varsity Maize ensemble from 2013. The mesh upper panels structured by the tongue, eyelets, and laces will all be done in black. The hallmark patent leather mudguard spanning the entirety of the shoe will also be done in shimmering black, offering a seriously reflective quality. The Jordan Jumpman stitched logo will arrive in the Gamma blue hue.

Finer details will include the Maize yellow “23” on the back heel tab, along with the Jordan Jumpman logo on the tongue. The shoe is based in a translucent icy blue sole per usual, but opts for a smokier opacity opposite of the usual tone. All in all, it comes as no surprise that this is a favorite colorway amongst fans for their versatility and simplicity.

The Air Jordan 11 “Gamma” is set to release December 13, 2025 for a standard retail tag of $235, a steep increase from their $185 price tag back in 2013. The shoe will drop via Nike SNKRS app in full family sizing and should see significant stock at select Air Jordan retailers.

Will you be picking up another pair of these?