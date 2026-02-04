With the NBA trade deadline one day away on Thursday, Feb. 5, rival executives around the league remain puzzled by the approach of the New Orleans Pelicans, whose apparent reluctance to engage in meaningful trade discussions has drawn widespread attention.

Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints reported Tuesday that multiple teams have struggled to understand New Orleans’ strategy, particularly given the level of interest in two of its most valuable wings.

“Teams around the NBA have been extremely confused with the Pelicans' approach to this trade season, especially since they never really considered any offers coming their way for Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones,” Siegel wrote. “Both players have been highly pursued by several playoff-contending teams, and sources said NOLA received offers that included multiple first-round picks for Murphy and Jones.”

According to Siegel, New Orleans appears prepared to maintain its asking prices through the deadline, even if that results in no transactions.

“There is a very real possibility the Pelicans stick to their asking prices for all of their players through Thursday's deadline and don't make any moves,” Siegel added, calling such an outcome “extremely puzzling for a team at the bottom of the standings with several players holding real trade value.”

The Pelicans currently sit 14th in the Western Conference standings following a two-game losing streak capped by Monday’s 102-95 loss to the Charlotte Hornets. Despite their position, league perception suggests New Orleans remains committed to its current core.

Murphy, 25, is in the midst of a career season after breaking out a year ago. He is averaging 21.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 36 percent from three-point range. He has logged 35.8 minutes per game across 48 appearances, emerging as one of the league’s more versatile scoring wings.

Pelicans refuse to pivot despite mounting trade deadline pressure

Jones, 27, has continued to provide elite defensive value while posting more modest offensive numbers. He is averaging 9.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 39.8 percent from the field and 32 percent from three across 29 games in 28.5 minutes per contest.

Additional skepticism surrounding the Pelicans’ direction surfaced Tuesday in commentary from Matt Moore of Hardwood Paroxysm, who questioned the logic of holding onto prime-aged veterans during a prolonged rebuild. Moore characterized the franchise as overly optimistic, noting that New Orleans traded an unprotected first-round pick last summer in a deal that yielded rookie Derik Queen, while continuing to signal confidence in its existing roster.

Moore pointed to the Pelicans’ current record and efficiency metrics, arguing that the team is several years away from legitimate contention. He suggested that retaining Murphy and Jones through that timeline risks diminishing their trade value while delaying a clearer organizational reset.

Despite the criticism, league sources cited by Moore indicated the Pelicans believe they possess a playoff-caliber roster that has yet to be unlocked through coaching and development. That belief appears to be driving their reluctance to move Murphy or Jones, even amid significant interest.

As Thursday’s deadline approaches, New Orleans remains one of the league’s biggest wild cards. Whether the Pelicans ultimately stand pat or make a late move, their handling of Murphy and Jones has already left rivals searching for clarity on the franchise’s long-term vision.