Trust is not freely given to rookies in the NBA, especially those asked to touch the ball as often as All-Rookie wonder Derik Queen has for James Borrego's basement-dwelling New Orleans Pelicans. However, as the season has progressed, Queen has steadily earned a larger offensive role, not through scoring volume alone, but by consistently making the right decisions when the ball finds the former Maryland Terrapin. That breakout may be news to most, but for Joe Dumars, it's simply a vindication of a widely panned decision.

At the core of this rise is exceptional court vision and decision-making. Unlike many young bigs who focus primarily on scoring or rebounding, Queen excels at reading defenses and finding open teammates. His assists per game lead all rookies, a testament to his ability to operate as a facilitator at all three levels. Whether from the low-block, the elbow, or outside the three-point line, the NBA Rising Stars honoree has been dropping dimes all season.

Borrego has been vocal about the rookie's development, particularly the 21-year-old's ability to create advantages for teammates.

“Well, for (Derik Queen), his value for us right now offensively is his ability to make plays for others,” Borrego began. “It's the high IQ. We can move him to the post, to the elbow, to the top of the floor. He has been able to screen for a number of our guys and make plays. So we trust him. More than anything, we trust him with the ball and to make the right play and to create some kind of advantage for us.”

Queen's versatility has become integral to Borrego's offensive schemes. His ability to operate from different spots on the court creates mismatches and opens opportunities, showcasing the kind of basketball awareness typically associated with veterans rather than rookies.

Beyond his playmaking, Queen has established himself as a consistent presence on the glass. His rebounding prowess has given New Orleans a reliable source of second-chance points and defensive stability.

“The board has been important for us,” added Borrego. “(Queen) has been at 12 plus rebounds multiple times. That's something that he gives us night in and night out.”

Still, Borrego can only coach one rookie up so much. Veterans with different playing perspectives are helping fill informational gaps on the other end.

“The growth continues to be at the defensive end. (Queen) knows and understands that. I've seen growth there as well. I think having (Yves Missi) and DeAndre Jordan and (Kevon Looney) to learn from has been massive for (Queen) to figure out how to communicate, how to talk through coverages, what coverages we are in.”

Queen's progress in encouraging but learning curves for any NBA rookie are steep, particularly for big men tasked with protecting the rim while managing complex defensive assignments. He has navigated these challenges by simply absorbing that knowledge.

“There are so many decisions that NBA players have to make on the floor, especially when you're a young guy. It's moving so fast,” Borrego explained. “The game is continuing to slow down in spurts for him, and I think that's been a real plus.”

With all that understood, Queen has quickly become the key piece in the team's rebuilding efforts. With averages of 12.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game while shooting 48.4% from the field, he leads all rookies in total rebounds (353) and total assists (205). He is also second in shots swatted (43). Minutes, points, steals, and field goal percentages are all top-five level.

James Borrego's Pelicans can work with that moving forward, regardless of how this season plays out beyond the NBA Trade Deadline.