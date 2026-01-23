Jose Alvarado insists the wait is nearly over. As the New Orleans Pelicans navigate an uneven season and the uncertainty of the NBA Trade Deadline, the reserve guard says a return from injury is imminent. The undrafted dynamo from Georgia Tech, sidelined with an oblique injury, spoke candidly about his recovery, the mental strain of watching from the bench, and the business realities that swirl around the league.

Of course, the fan favorite's message oozed with the kind of infectious, hopeful energy the Pelicans have been lacking.

“I’m close, I'm real close,” Alvarado shared. “If you know me, I'm not sitting out. I can't sit out. My mind runs crazy, but I'm super close. I don't know the timelines of what game and stuff, but hopefully on this road trip.”

The injury itself occurred on what Alvarado described as a routine play, underscoring how quickly things can change during an NBA game.

“Honestly, it was a simple play against LA,” Alvarado shared. “I did a cross pass on the right side of the court, and I just felt something tear up the oblique. Whatever happened, the muscle had a tear from a little injury like that, and it sucks. I felt it right away, and I tried to stay in the game as long as I could. You know me, I hate sitting out, so I try to do everything that’s possible to try to get better as fast as I can. I don't want to sit out the game, so I tried to come back, but it was too much. I couldn't stand, just trying to stay in the game.”

With the NBA Trade Deadline approaching, Alvarado addressed the swirling rumors and speculation that come with this time of year, particularly for players on struggling teams.

“You've got to stay level-headed. It's a business at the end of the day,” Alvarado stated. “You never know, you might get a call and stuff like that, but at the end of the day, it's still basketball. So I try with this group, we just stay with it. If it happens, you know, it happens. We can't change anything. So if anything, if it's going to another team or not, it's still playing basketball. Just got to stay level-headed with this. Obviously, the timing is a little stressful because you don't know what can happen. We've just got to stay connected at all times.”

Alvarado has become a fan favorite in New Orleans since joining the team in 2021, earning a reputation as one of the league's most pesky defenders and bringing energy off the bench. His pragmatic approach to the trade deadline reflects the maturity of a player who understands the realities of professional basketball while maintaining focus on what he can control.

Whether the 27-year-old returns during the current road trip or shortly after, the Pelicans are preparing for his reintegration. His comments reflected both urgency and maturity, a player eager to compete, but aware of the long-term stakes. As the deadline approaches and New Orleans weighs its options, Alvarado’s focus remains on being available, productive, and ready for whatever comes next.