The New Orleans Pelicans have been in trade talks before the deadline, but it's uncertain if anything will truly materialize. As players such as Zion Williamson, Trey Murphy III, and Herb Jones have gotten interest from teams, there are also other players on the roster who have garnered interest.

One of them is Jose Alvarado, and it seems as if the New York Knicks have interest in him. Unfortunately for them, there's somebody who is holding up the trade, according to Brett Siegel of Clutch Points.

“They still want Jose Alvarado, that is a very real possibility… but the Pelicans do not want to take on Guerschon Yabusele's contract,” Siegel said on Clutch Scoops.

Yabusele is on a two-year, $11 million deal with a player option for the second year. The Pelicans may think that Yabusele is going to accept his player option, which means he'll still be on their books if they trade for him.

If the Pelicans don't decide to trade Alvardo, then there is a good chance that they stand pat past the deadline. The latest report from Brett Siegel of Clutch Points is that teams are not sure what the strategy is for the Pelicans.

“Teams around the NBA have been extremely confused with the Pelicans' approach to this trade season, especially since they never really considered any offers coming their way for Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones,” Siegel wrote. “Both players have been highly pursued by several playoff-contending teams, and sources said NOLA received offers that included multiple first-round picks for Murphy and Jones.”

The Pelicans don't have their own first-round pick for the upcoming draft, so it would be beneficial for them to try to get some assets in return for players such as Murphy and Jones. The sense around the team is that they have a playoff roster, but they need the right coach to help them.