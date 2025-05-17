The Boston Celtics' season came to a stunning and emphatic end Friday night, falling to the New York Knicks in a 119-81 blowout loss in Game 6 at Madison Square Garden. It marked not only a premature playoff exit for the title-contending Celtics but also a humiliating defeat that sparked widespread backlash—none more notable than from longtime Celtics superfan and sports media giant Bill Simmons.

“Congrats to the Knicks fans. Gonna be an interesting Celtics summer…” Simmons wrote on X, formerly Twitter, echoing the frustration and resignation of an entire fanbase after watching their team get dismantled on the biggest stage.

Simmons, known for riding the emotional highs and lows of Boston sports, effectively waved the white flag. And honestly, who could blame him?

Jaylen Brown tried to rally the Celtics with a 20-point performance, adding six rebounds and six assists, but it wasn’t enough. Brown fouled out in the third quarter with his team already trailing big—finishing with a -30 plus-minus in 32 minutes of action. While his effort was noticeable, the lack of help around him was glaring.

Celtics season comes to an end at the hands of the Knicks

“Credit to Jaylen Brown. He gave it all he had tonight. Wasn't all great, but he showed up to play on a night when most of the Celtics haven't had anything going,” wrote NBA reporter Keith Smith.

The Celtics’ offensive output was abysmal, shooting just 36 percent from the field and 29.3 percent from beyond the arc. Boston’s vaunted defense also fell apart, unable to contain a Knicks squad that seemingly couldn’t miss.

Led by Jalen Brunson, who scored 23 points with six assists, the Knicks looked like the more prepared, more aggressive, and simply better team. Four of New York’s starters eclipsed 20 points: OG Anunoby (23), Mikal Bridges (22), and Karl-Anthony Towns (21 points, 12 rebounds) joined Brunson in a complete offensive masterclass.

Then there was Josh Hart. The heart of the Knicks and a Tom Thibodeau favorite, Hart recorded the franchise’s first postseason triple-double since 1972 with 10 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists. His energy set the tone early and remained consistent throughout.

It was the kind of performance Knicks fans have waited over two decades to see. For the first time since 2000, the Knicks are heading to the Eastern Conference Finals, and they did it by completely outclassing the top-seeded Celtics.

For Boston, this loss leaves more questions than answers. What’s next for this roster? Will Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown be enough to carry this team moving forward? Is head coach Joe Mazzulla’s job secure? Can this team realistically contend for a title as constructed?

One thing’s for sure—Simmons is right: it's going to be an interesting summer in Boston. Whether it brings changes to the coaching staff, front office, or even the roster core, the Celtics will have to look in the mirror and figure out why a team built to win it all fell so short, so fast.

As the Knicks celebrate and prepare for the next round, the Celtics head into the offseason licking their wounds—and Simmons, like many fans, is left hoping the next chapter will be brighter than the one that just slammed shut in Madison Square Garden.