New York Knicks stars Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Josh Hart watched the NFC Championship game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders on Sunday. With the Eagles cruising to a 55-23 victory, Brunson and Towns took time out of their day to roast Hart.

Brunson and Towns supported the Eagles to win, while Hart sided with the Commanders. When it became clear in the fourth quarter that the score was going to be out of reach for Washington to come back from, Towns tried reaching out to Hart but got no response.

“@joshhart answer your damn phone,” Towns said.

“Josh left before the 4qtr started @joshhart,” Brunson tweeted.

“I can confirm this report,” Towns replied.

Finally, Hart broke his silence following his teammates' comments.

“Have to get home so I can sleep. One of us has to play defense tomorrow,” he said.

What's next for Jalen Brunson, Knicks

While Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns finish their roasting of Josh Hart, the Knicks can resume their progression through the second half of the 2024-25 NBA season.

New York has done well after 46 games, boasting a 30-16 record as one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference. They sit at the third spot, two games behind the Boston Celtics and 6.5 games behind the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The team has performed at a high level on both sides of the ball. They rank fifth in scoring offense (117.2), eighth in scoring defense (110.9), second in offensive rating (120.6), and 15th in defensive rating (114.1).

This is largely thanks to the production of Brunson, Towns, and Hart. Brunson leads the way with 25.9 points and 7.4 assists, Towns averages a double-double of 24.9 points and 13.9 rebounds, while Hart provides 14.1 points and 9.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists. The first two have earned All Star selections as well.

The Knicks have two matchups remaining in January, hosting the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday and Denver Nuggets on Jan. 29 at Madison Square Garden.