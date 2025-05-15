The New York Knicks squandered an opportunity to eliminate the Boston Celtics in Game 5. After playing an inspired game, and probably their most complete effort of the 2025 NBA Playoffs, in Game 4, New York failed to play with the same degree of focus and desire despite facing a Celtics team without Jayson Tatum. The Knicks made a number of mistakes. But all of those mistakes can be seen as learning opportunities that can aid them in building a game plan for Game 6. So, what exactly must New York improve on?

Knicks must play with effort for the entire 48 minutes

Coach Tom Thibodeau explained that the Knicks have to play committed basketball for 48 minutes in his post-game press conference. And that's certainly true. After coming out relatively strongly, the Knicks began to lose focus mid-way through the second quarter. After taking a small lead, the Knicks lost their advantage and entered half-time tied 59-59. Their strong play evaporated in the third quarter, as the Knicks lost the edge. They entered the fourth quarter down by 15 points. And there was no fourth quarter come back in store for Game 5.

The Knicks just didn't look as sharp in Game 5 as they have in previous games when making second-half comebacks. A lot of that had to do with Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns finding themselves in foul trouble. But there was sloppy play and bad decisions made by Josh Hart, as well as no-shows from Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby, that impacted the outcome. Even Brunson and Towns, despite putting up respectable stat lines, shoulder blame, as well. No one looked ready. Thus, New York finds itself heading back to Madison Square Garden for Game 6.

Coach Thibodeau must be better at managing players minutes

While Hart, Anunoby, Bridges, Brunson, and Towns all share blame for their poor performances, coach Thibodeau deserves his share of the blame, too. Thibodeau failed to intervene in the third quarter, when the Celtics pulled away. He stuck with the entire starting lineup for far too long, choosing to leave Mitchell Robinson and Miles McBride on the bench despite Towns being targeted by Boston's offense and Brunson amassing a ridiculous five fouls in that one quarter.

Thibodeau has earned the right to coach the Knicks however he wants without being second-guessed. But this one is just too obvious. He sat idly by and watched Brunson nearly foul out in a single quarter and the Knicks get destroyed on the boards. He didn't make a single substitution until the 03:17 mark—nearly nine minutes into a quarter in which the team was outscores by 13 points. That's inexcusable.

Knicks must be better at preventing Celtics' shooters from open three-point attempts

Everything else aside, this is the big one. Derrick White, in particular, was a major pain point. He made nine of his 17 three-pointers in Games 3 and 4. You'd think he'd be a focal point, especially with Tatum out. But he continued to find himself open. And while he only scored 13 points, he had nine of the Celtics' first 11 points. Had New York defended him better, they may have had more momentum and a noteworthy early lead.

But it wasn't just White. Despite the Celtics' perceived interest in getting to the rim, which was undoubtedly motivated by the Knicks getting in foul trouble incredibly early in the third quarter, Boston still shot 49 three-pointers, connecting on 45% of them. Thibodeau and the Knicks have to figure out how to dissuade the Celtics from getting so many three-point attempts. It's not easy. But it's a must. And if it can't be done, New York has to at least do a better job of contesting the attempts.

Game 5 was unpleasant for those with connections to the Knicks. Fortunately, it's over, and we can move on to Game 6, which will be played at home on Friday night. Brunson, Towns, and Co. better come to work prepared for a dog fight because we know that the Celtics aren't going to roll over. But maybe this is how it's supposed to go. Maybe after a 25-year absence from the conference finals, celebrating the elimination of the Celtics will be sweeter at home. Regardless, the pressure has officially shifted back to the Knicks. We'll find out if they can handle it soon enough.