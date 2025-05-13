The New York Knicks gutted out a 121-113 win at home in Game 4 of their second-round NBA Playoffs series against the Boston Celtics on Monday. They bounced back from a momentum-shifting Game 3 loss in which they trailed by as many as 30 points.

They also turned the corner on their poor play in Madison Square Garden in the playoffs. Game 4 was the Knicks' most complete game this series, and a number of important attributes should be examined and celebrated by the team and its fans.

The game was marred by a potentially devastating injury to the Celtics' Jayson Tatum. Despite Boston squandering another double-digit lead, prior to his leg injury, Tatum was putting up a historical performance. He'd scored 42 points in 40 minutes.

And while the play on which Tatum was injured resulted in the Knicks taking a nine-point lead, who knows what would have happened in the final 2:58 if he'd remained healthy. Boston certainly would have had a better chance of coming back with Tatum in the game.

Knicks' grit appears to be their most valuable attribute

Increasingly, the Knicks' most valuable trait looks like their refusal to give up. They fought back from an 11-point halftime deficit in Game 4. That lead ballooned to as much as 14 in the third quarter—and it marks the third double-digit lead that New York has overcome in just four games against Boston. That is jaw-dropping. It's also the first time it's happened in NBA history.

But grit doesn't just appear. It's typically a result of top-down leadership. This is where coach Tom Thibodeau deserves more credit than he gets. Coaches set the tone for their teams, and Thibodeau does this brilliantly.

There were not-too-quiet whispers questioning if Thibodeau should be on the hot seat as recently as last week. Granted, the second-round series is not over. But assuming the Knicks advance to the Eastern Conference Finals, Thibodeau deserves much of the credit for keeping this team together and focused through a tough season.

Remember Mitchell Robinson missing the first 58 games of the season, leaving Karl-Anthony Towns—a “non-center”—as the only seven-footer with any NBA experience? How about Mikal Bridges' shooting struggles and questions about his fit? Thibodeau kept all that noise from impacting the team. And it speaks volumes.

But players impact grit, as well. Jalen Brunson is the obvious leader of the Knicks. And his attitude and approach are as gritty as it gets. He simply wants to win, doesn't give excuses, and doesn't want to dwell on what he's already accomplished. He's like a robot programmed to win a championship who won't disengage until the task is complete.

Josh Hart, Bridges, Robinson, Towns, OG Anunoby and Miles McBride all deserve credit, too. Everyone has stepped up at times. And everyone stepped up in the season's biggest moments in Game 4.

Mikal Bridges proves his worth

Brunson had an outstanding game Monday. As did Towns and Robinson. But Bridges was the spark that pushed the Knicks over the top. From a timing standpoint, Bridges was incredibly clutch in Game 4. To be fair, this isn't wildly uncommon through these Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Bridges ended the game with 23 points, seven rebounds, four steals, three assists, one block, and a team-high +13 on 11-of-21 shooting. He did most of his damage late in the game, shooting 7-for-10 in the second half. Check out the midrange clinic Bridges put on in Game 4.

Bridges kept his team's momentum with Brunson resting on the bench. And Bridges was brilliant defensively. But he also demonstrated a different gear. He can obviously play Robin to Brunson's Batman.

But it's becoming increasingly clear that Bridges can take over lead guard responsibilities in spots when Brunson rests as well. That allows McBride to come in and play off the ball, which is a more natural role for him. And that makes Bridges even more valuable to a team with championship aspirations.

The Knicks are one win away from advancing to their first Eastern Conference Finals in 25 years and one win away from entering a possible rematch with the Indiana Pacers, who sent them home last postseason. And quietly, they're probably talking about a possible championship this season.

But before anyone gets too excited, remember that there is work left to be done against the Celtics. No one has ever won a seven-game series with three wins. The Knicks will have three chances to secure a series win. Here's to hoping it gets done sooner than later—in Game 5.