New York Knicks fans have experienced pain aplenty inside Madison Square Garden, but watching their beloved point guard re-aggravate his ankle injury ostensibly because of the floor has to be among the most Knicksiest things to happen in recent memory. This is supposed to be a new era, but Tuesday's 106-103 Game 5 loss to the Detroit Pistons, and the manner in which it happened, suggests otherwise.

Facing another grueling test against the persistent and fearless Pistons, New York failed to capitalize on its home-court advantage in the would-be series clincher. The team's issues were exacerbated when Jalen Brunson rolled his ankle with just under three minutes remaining in the contest. Upon closer look, via the Covers X account, a loose floor panel appeared to be the cause of the injury.

Did the floor at MSG cause Jalen Brunson's injury? Look at the way the floor moves as he lands. 🤔pic.twitter.com/im8gaNPidZ — Covers (@Covers) April 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

Brunson and Josh Hart, who fell hard on his wrist and back, both checked out of the game. They gathered themselves and were set to return, but head coach Tom Thibodeau's decision to hold on to his last timeout kept them on the sidelines longer than fans liked. An Ausar Thompson layup increased Detroit's lead to six with 27.1 seconds left, prompting Thibodeau to finally stop the clock and get two of his most important players back on the court.

Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby each made terrific 3-pointers to give the Knicks an iota of hope, but the damage was done. Cade Cunningham made two clutch free throws and the Pistons hung on for the huge road victory. Madison Square Garden and Thibodeau's respective blunders might prove costly.

Knicks must wake up quick

Jalen Brunson admittedly had a rough night even before the floor fiasco, shooting 4-of-16 from the field, but New York desperately needs him in the game during crunch time. The Clutch Player of the Year has been integral to the No. 3 seed surviving Detroit thus far and has the fourth-quarter mentality this groups requires in order to reach its full potential. How much more can his body take, though?

The 2024 All-NBA Second-Team selection has exited with an ankle injury multiple times in this series. He continues to push through the discomfort and rejoin the Knicks in battle, and as he does, the risk of further setbacks rises. Brunson missed 14 games after suffering a right ankle sprain in March and will probably not be fully healthy until he has time to recover in the offseason.

These are the playoffs, however. Brunson does not wish to show weakness. He told reporters he is fine. If New York cannot close out Detroit in the frenetic Little Caesars Arena Thursday night, the team will head back to MSG for a decisive Game 7 on Saturday.

Hopefully, regardless of what happens in Game 6, the crew examines those floor panels before then.