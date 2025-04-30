New York Knicks star point guard Jalen Brunson got brutally honest on what went wrong for his team in the Game 5 loss to the Detroit Pistons. New York once again was in a tight back-and-forth affair with the Eastern Conference's No. 6 seed. However, this time the Knicks were unable to secure the series-clinching victory, losing 106-103, and will now have to return to Detroit for Game 6.

For the second year in a row, the Knicks have failed to close out a series on their home floor while up 3-1. Except this game was different, as there were no Tyrese Maxey-level heroics. New York was lackluster for most of the affair, except for in spurts. In a postgame interview, Brunson acknowledged what was one of the main issues for his team in this tough loss.

“Offensively, I didn't make good decisions personally. The ball wasn’t going into the hoop for me, but I just got to control the things I can control.”

The Knicks' offense is still looking to find its rhythm

While this result is mired in controversy because of Tom Thibodeau's substitution decision with Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart toward the end, the Knicks should have never been in that kind of situation in the first place. The Pistons struggled from the field for most of the game, and shot a dismal 8/29 from three-point range. However, Detroit's intensity from the start set the tone for this clash. The Knicks, on the other hand, came out like they were playing a regular-season game and could afford to drop this one. Which technically they could, but especially with the Boston Celtics winning tonight, New York is in a whole world of trouble.

It was a night to forget for Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, who combined for 9/30 from the field. The Knicks' star point guard shot just 4/16, putting up 16 points and seven assists with four turnovers. Brunson was getting quality looks up for him, but they were not falling. In addition, Detroit's constant ball pressure on the two-time All-Star completely disrupted the Knicks' offensive flow and prevented them from getting into any advantageous situations. Meanwhile, the Pistons were picking the Knicks' defense apart in the pick-and-roll on many occasions. Center Jalen Duren consistently made the right decision in the short roll, getting the ball to Ausar Thompson, who had perhaps the best game of his NBA career on Tuesday.

Overall, it's not the end of the world for the Knicks, but this group is squarely behind the eight ball right now. New York is in a war with Detroit, and it's going to take its best game of the series to clinch the series in Little Caesar's Arena. And the more this series extends, the more Boston has an advantage over whoever it faces in the second round. Brunson and KAT need to improve, and they likely will going forward. However, the offensive funk this team has been in throughout the entire series is a cause for concern if New York wants to make a deep run in the East.