The New York Knicks are currently gearing up for Game 6 of their first round series vs the Detroit Pistons, with the chance to clinch a second round matchup vs the Boston Celtics on the line. The Knicks dealt several future assets this past offseason in the hopes of building a championship contender, making it slightly disappointing that they're struggling to put away an inexperienced Pistons squad.

Many expect the Celtics to make quick work of the Knicks if they do emerge from the Pistons series, which would leave New York with an offseason full of questions. Recently, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was spotted walking the streets of Manhattan alongside his family following his team's elimination vs the Indiana Pacers, and Knicks fans were quick to speculate that a trade could be on the horizon (per SleeperKnicks on X).

“I need it,” wrote one user.

Others referenced the Knicks' trade acquisition of Mikal Bridges and the limited resources they have left at their disposal as reason for skepticism.

“I mean…Giannis has talked lovingly about NY and the Knicks. But, maybe should've kept those 5 1st round picks instead of handing that away for Bridges,” wrote another fan.

A big opportunity for the Knicks

While they've only been back in the playoffs for a couple of years, the Knicks don't exactly fit the profile of a young up and coming team, as the majority of their key players are age 28 or older.

This being the case, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Knicks continue to swing for the fences this offseason in the hopes of generating a championship window for themselves.

The only problem is that, considering all of the assets they gave up to bring in Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns, there isn't a whole lot left on the Knicks' roster that would entice a team like the Bucks, at least not without compromising their core of key players.

Perhaps the more likely New York destination for Antetokounmpo is the Brooklyn Nets, who have been rumored to have interest in him for quite some time.

In any case, the Knicks and Pistons will tip off for Game 6 at 7:30 PM ET