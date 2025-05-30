May 29, 2025 at 10:43 PM ET

Mitchell Robinson turned to his right hand to wake up the Madison Square Garden crowd. And hand Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton a rather forgettable moment on his end. But Robinson ignited the New York Knicks fans in this crucial NBA Playoffs meeting.

With their season on the line, Tom Thibodeau threw in his big defender. Robinson tracked Haliburton inside the paint as the Pacers star attempted a circus layup. Robinson swatted it with violent intent, however.

Mitchell Robinson with the REJECTION on Tyrese Haliburton 😤pic.twitter.com/fZnOPbpLfb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

Robinson delivered the type of play that extended the Eastern Conference Finals. His Knicks faced elimination walking into MSG Thursday — as the Pacers held a 3-1 advantage. Haliburton even drew comparisons to Stephen Curry beforehand. But the Knicks pummeled Indiana 111-94 to force a Game 6 on Saturday.

But the Robinson blocked got the Knicks fans turning up the decibel levels inside the arena. And spark multiple online reactions.

Reactions sprout for Knicks' Mitchell Robinson block on Tyrese Haliburton

Fans flooded to X (formerly known as Twitter) to sound off on the Robinson block. Plus his overall play in Game 5. One fan reminded others of Robinson's longevity.

“Just a reminder that Mitchell Robinson is the longest tenure Knick. Put some respect on that mans name!” the fan account posted.

Article Continues Below

The account Hoops Herald posted clips of his biggest plays before he joined the Knicks. As a reminder of how dominant Robinson is.

Mitchell Robinson was ridiculous in high school Hitting 3’s and taking people off the dribble Never underestimate how good a pro really is pic.twitter.com/XZ92uI9ZTo — Hoop Herald (@TheHoopHerald) May 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

That fiery block wasn't Robinson's lone highlight. Jalen Brunson lobbed him the basketball before that swat. Robinson delivered this throw down to spark the early first quarter energy.

Jalen Brunson throws up the alley-oop to Mitchell Robinson for the EMPHATIC jam 🔥pic.twitter.com/DVFmFMsqZU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

The 27-year-old center raised his game another level with the Knicks facing elimination. Or even the Pacers celebrating the Eastern Conference title on their home floor. Robinson clearly wasn't in the mood to end his season.

Robinson finished with six points and grabbed six rebounds. He pulled off both marks through 20 minutes of action.