For the first time since 2000, the New York Knicks' Game 6 win over the Boston Celtics advances them to the Eastern Conference Finals. The momentous victory gave fans a reason to celebrate in the streets, even if that meant temporarily blocking the road for fan-favorite center Mitchell Robinson.

As the 7-foot-1 center attempted to get home after the win, he was forced to navigate through the flooding crowd of fans in the streets. Many fans caught videos of others flocking to Robinson's massive lifted pickup truck, including New York radio host Jake Asman.

Here's Mitchell Robinson trying to leave MSG in his monster pickup truck showing love to the fans…

Robinson took time to greet fans reaching into his windows. He was joined by three other passengers in his vehicle. After a long celebration period, the fans eventually cleared a path for Robinson to get through.

Though Robinson did not do much in Game 6, he was applauded for his defensive effort in the game. He ended the game with just one point and four rebounds in just 14 minutes off the bench, his fewest of the series. However, he claimed one of the game's biggest highlights, as his effort defending all five Celtics players in one particular series got arguably the biggest crowd ovation of the contest.

Mitchell Robinson, Knicks advance to ECF after Celtics series win

Robinson and the Knicks breezed past the Celtics in Game 6 with a dominant 119-81 win. The victory set up a meeting with the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals, a rematch of their 2024 semifinals series matchup.

The Pacers beat the Knicks in the 2024 playoffs in a thrilling seven-game series. However, the rematch in 2025 will feature several new wrinkles. New York has since added Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges, who were both significant factors in the team's win over the Celtics.

The Knicks also dealt with injuries to Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby in the 2024 Eastern Conference Semifinals. Both players are as healthy as can be one year later.

The Eastern Conference will have a new representative in the NBA Finals regardless of who wins. The Pacers have not made the Finals since 2000, while the Knicks last accomplished the feat in 1999. Indiana has made it to the Eastern Conference Finals five times since 2000 but has not been able to get back over the hump.