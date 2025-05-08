The New York Knicks did it again, pulling off a 20-point comeback against the Boston Celtics for the second consecutive game. The Knicks are now up 2-0 in their second-round series after stealing Game 2, 91-90, with Game 3 set for Saturday at what will be a raucous Madison Square Garden.

Knicks fans made their presence felt at TD Garden, and a large group of them were seen celebrating the win in the stands. Their behavior upset a TD Garden usher, who was pleading for security to do something about it. Needless to say, it didn't go well for her.

KNICKS FANS TOOK OVER BOSTON CELTICS SECURITY WAS CRASHING OUT pic.twitter.com/vPc1REZ5PL — Knicks Memes (@KnicksMemes) May 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

The fall into the chairs after the “SECURITY! HELP!” cry is a rough look for this woman, and the Knicks fans were loving every minute of it. That's especially true for the guy in the front waving his phone around as “Knicks in 4!” chants bellowed around him. He appeared to be the main target of the woman's ire, but security didn't seem too interested in doing much about it.

Knicks steal both games in Boston

After what happened in the regular season, most experts figured the Celtics would make quick work of the Knicks in this series. And to be fair, Boston has looked like the far better team for the majority of the series.

The problem for the Celtics is they've been laughably bad when it matters most, melting down at unfathomable levels in each of the first two games to lose in heartbreaking fashion. Meanwhile, New York has made just enough plays to secure two shocking victories, with Mikal Bridges' defense putting the finishing touches on both of them.

Boston's normally elite offense has been lost in crunch time, including a wild stretch of 13 straight misses in Game 2's fourth quarter.

Celtics lost a 14 point lead by missing 13 straight field goals in the fourth quarter: pic.twitter.com/pHeFtJoQFB — Steph Noh (@StephNoh) May 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Knicks deserve a lot of credit for bringing the physicality to the Celtics and making life more difficult than expected, but the defending champions are also just missing a ton of shots they normally make. New York is now in the driver's seat with Games 3 and 4 at MSG.

Of course, the Knicks know they can't let their guard down against a Celtics team that was better on the road than at home this season. New York will have a loud home crowd at its back, and it's going to require a full team effort to finish the job in this series.