As the New York Knicks prepare for a crucial Game 3 at Madison Square Garden, Jalen Brunson made it clear that the team is not getting ahead of itself. Despite holding a 2-0 series lead over the defending NBA champion Boston Celtics, Brunson emphasized a grounded, businesslike approach during his comments to the media on Friday.

“The mentality is 0-0,” Brunson said. “Focus on the next play, next quarter, don't look ahead, don’t look into anything, just gotta be focused on the task at hand and be present.”

Brunson’s remarks reflect a measured focus as the Knicks aim to extend their advantage and move one step closer to their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance since the 1999-2000 season. Game 3 is set for Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden.

New York has gained early control of the second-round series with back-to-back wins on the road. The Knicks most recently pulled off a dramatic 91-90 comeback victory in Game 2, erasing a 20-point third-quarter deficit with a 23-6 run to close the game.

Jalen Brunson’s clutch play anchor Knicks as they eye 3-0 lead over struggling Celtics

Brunson has played a pivotal role in the Knicks’ success thus far. Through the first two games of the series, he is averaging 23 points, six assists, 3.5 rebounds, and one steal per game. While his shooting efficiency has dipped slightly — connecting on 35.7% of his field goal attempts — he has been consistent from beyond the arc, shooting 38.9% on threes while logging 40.5 minutes per game.

His steady presence and ability to deliver in key moments have been vital to the Knicks’ postseason run. In Game 2, Brunson hit two free throws with 12.7 seconds remaining to put New York ahead for good.

The Knicks enter Game 3 with a chance to take a commanding 3-0 lead over a Celtics team that has struggled to close games. Boston surrendered a lead late in both contests and now finds itself on the brink of an early playoff exit.

Despite the momentum, Brunson and the Knicks are treating each game as its own challenge. The “0-0” mentality aims to keep the team grounded and locked in as the intensity of the series builds.

With the home crowd expected to bring a charged atmosphere to Madison Square Garden, New York will look to carry its defensive intensity and clutch execution into Saturday’s matchup. The Knicks have held the Celtics to under 100 points in each of the first two games and have capitalized on critical turnovers and defensive stops.

Brunson’s leadership continues to set the tone, reinforcing a mindset that values discipline over celebration. As the Knicks look to maintain control of the series, their approach remains focused — one possession at a time.