The New York Knicks pulled off yet another improbable win in Game 2 of their second-round series against the defending champion Boston Celtics, rallying from a 20-point deficit in the third quarter to secure a 91-90 victory at TD Garden.

Down 70-50 with just over four minutes remaining in the third, the Knicks mounted a furious comeback, closing the game on a 23-6 run to stun the Celtics and take a 2-0 series lead.

Jalen Brunson, who logged 38 minutes, delivered when it mattered most. The All-Star guard finished with 17 points, seven assists, three rebounds, and a block, and gave New York the lead for good after hitting two clutch free throws with 12.7 seconds remaining in regulation.

The Knicks sealed the win with a defensive stop. Mikal Bridges, who contributed 14 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and three steals, stripped Jayson Tatum in the closing seconds, preventing Boston from getting off a potential game-winner.

Knicks fans flood MSG in celebration as team returns home with 2-0 lead vs. Celtics

The win marked the second straight road victory for New York to open the series, setting off celebrations both in Boston and back in Manhattan. Outside Madison Square Garden, fans erupted in jubilation as video footage captured chants of “Knicks in 4!” echoing through the crowd. A snippet posted by Knicks on MSG to X, formerly known as Twitter, showed the fanbase in full force, while another video uploaded to YouTube by John M Flores showcased the scene in greater detail.

The Knicks now return to New York with an opportunity to close out the defending champions in front of their home crowd. Game 3 is scheduled for Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC, followed by Game 4 at Madison Square Garden.

New York has not reached the Eastern Conference Finals since the 1999-2000 season, when they fell to the Indiana Pacers in six games. With two home games on deck, the franchise is in striking distance of a breakthrough it has not achieved in over two decades.

Boston, meanwhile, finds itself on the brink of elimination despite entering the series as the title favorite. The Celtics controlled much of Game 2 and built what appeared to be a comfortable 20-point cushion late in the third quarter. However, they struggled to generate offense down the stretch and failed to contain New York’s late-game execution.

The Knicks’ late surge was fueled by timely defense and poise under pressure, continuing a trend that has defined their playoff run so far. The victory added to the mounting momentum surrounding the team and the energy of its fanbase, whose belief has only grown louder.

As the Knicks head home with a 2-0 lead and the chance to eliminate the reigning champions, the chant that rang out in the streets outside Madison Square Garden may prove prophetic: “Knicks in 4!”