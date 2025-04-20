The New York Knicks mounted a late-game comeback to steal Game 1 from the grasp of the Detroit Pistons, thanks in large part to a huge fourth quarter from Jalen Brunson and Cameron Payne. However, Brunson's heroics almost appeared unlikely after he scared fans by seemingly going to the locker room in the second half.

After the game, Tom Thibodeau was asked about Brunson's injury scare. In typical Thibodeau fashion, he merely brushed aside the incident with a comedic and sarcastic response. The head coach said his point guard went into the back to “grab his cape,” much to the delight of the room.

"I think he grabbed his cape." Thibs had jokes when asked about Brunson's return in Game 1 to help lift NYK to the win 😂 pic.twitter.com/wgMmvYVjfc — NBA (@NBA) April 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

Brunson also gave an indirect response when he was asked about his actions in his post-game interview. The 28-year-old admitted he changed his shoes but claimed he did not know why he did it. Many fans noticed his shoe change in the moment, believing it was a reaction to a potential ankle injury. However, Brunson said his ankle felt “fine.”

When asked if he felt the shoe change sparked his fourth-quarter outburst, Brunson shook his head, crediting Cameron Payne for the team's 21-0 run. Payne accounted for 11 of the team's 21 points during the run.

Stefan Bondy "Did you change sneakers?" Jalen Brunson "Did I come out in different pair?" SB "Yes" JB "Then yes" SB "Was that the key to your 4th?" JB "No the Key was Cam Payne…" SB "Why'd you change shoes?" JB "IDK" Ian Begley "Ankle bothering you?" JB "Feels great"

🤣 pic.twitter.com/WwAwB7BzzW — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) April 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

Brunson was also a key part of the Knicks' ridiculous 21-0 run in the fourth quarter once he returned from the “injury.” Payne started the run with an and-one layup before trading buckets with Brunson during the sequence. Within minutes, New York turned an eight-point deficit into a 13-point lead.

Brunson ended the game with a game-high 34 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter. He added eight assists and two rebounds in the win to compose another dominating postseason stat line. Despite the final box score, many fans still felt he had an “off night.”

The Knicks' comeback win prevented the Pistons from picking up their first playoff win since 2009. Tobias Harris led Detroit in scoring with 25 points. Cade Cunningham added a 21-point, 12-assist double-double in his NBA playoffs debut.