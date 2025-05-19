Those who are closely following the 2025 NBA playoffs can see that the New York Knicks have an abundance of talent and tenacity. Those two Ts helped the franchise advance to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since the beginning of the George W. Bush Administration. There is another important element that has contributed to this momentous campaign, though. This squad oozes chemistry — championship-caliber chemistry that is.

Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart all won a national championship together at Villanova in 2016 (the latter two grabbed another in 2018). The camaraderie and trust that come with such a longstanding relationship are invaluable. It also makes for a lighthearted atmosphere.

Even a seemingly serious topic like blood gushing from the head can be turned into well-meaning ribbing. Hart sustained a cut above his eye during the Knicks' loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, following a Luke Kornet foul. Blood immediately started dripping down his face, prompting the team's training staff to take swift action. He pushed through, made his two free throws, went to the locker room to get some stitches, and then returned to the floor.

Brunson was not so impressed. “No one really cared,” the 2024 All-NBA Second-Team selection joked to the media when asked if Hart's resolve motivated the squad going into an eventual Game 6 win. “I think he deserved it, but…. I'm happy he's okay.”

Jalen Brunson on how the Knicks reacted to Josh Hart's eye injury in Game 5: "No one really cared – I think he deserved it" 😭 Jalen adds that he's happy Josh is okay

Will Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart enjoy another joyous championship celebration together?

Although there is a sense of closeness that collectively permeates New York's locker room, Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart are especially chummy. They co-host a podcast together, entitled the “Rommates Show,” and are two of the main catalysts for the Knicks' rise (Julius Randle deserves his due as well). Their bond is evident, but with it comes plenty of sarcasm and barbs.

Despite Brunson's facetious tone, it is obvious he and the rest of this team earnestly appreciate what Hart brings to the table. He epitomizes toughness, making all the hustle plays that lead to postseason success. Through undeniable intensity, the former All-American sets the tone for the Knickerbockers. Brunson occupies a pretty crucial role himself.

Do not let the jokes fool you. The man is a killer on the court, specifically in the fourth quarter. He carried New York at various stretches in a hard-fought opening-round series versus the Detroit Pistons, buying the team time until the rest of its core members got into a groove. Both Brunson and Hart are beloved figures in the biggest sports market in the country, a label that is extremely hard to attain.

Their knack for seamlessly oscillating between business and pleasure has endeared them to Knicks fans. The time for laughing will soon be over, however. A date with the Indiana Pacers awaits.

Ousting the defending champion Celtics is the franchise's greatest achievement since the turn of the century, perhaps even beyond that. Though, this signature accomplishment changes the public's entire perception. New York is expected to reach the NBA Finals now, but surviving its hated rival will be challenging. Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and the Knicks are hoping their brotherhood stays strong through this next pivotal obstacle.