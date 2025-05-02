ESPN’s First Take host Stephen A Smith was as happy as you’ll ever see him after watching Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals on Thursday. Brunson drained a game winner in Game 6, topping off a dominant 40-point performance that eliminated the Detroit Pistons 4-2 in their best-of-7 series.

Smith couldn’t contain his excitement over the win, spreading love throughout First Take’s hosts and guests while celebrating the Knicks’ impressive win.

“I love everybody! I love Molly. I love Brian Windhorst. I love Jay Williams. I love all my producers. I love ESPN. I love L.A. I love everybody. Why? Because this is the kind of thing that takes over when the New York Knicks handle their business,” Smith said. “Did you see big-body Brunson? Did you see him? I know you saw because the world saw the most clutch player in the NBA close the deal in the Motor City.”

Brunson finished with 40 points on 15-of-33 attempts, seven assists, and four rebounds. His game-winning three with 4.1 seconds left on the clock kept the Knicks ahead as the Pistons committed a devastating turnover without an attempt to tie as time expired.

The Knicks will face the champion Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Hall of Fame center and TNT analyst Shaquille O’Neal outlined how the Knicks can win. O’Neal issued a fair warning to Brunson and his supporting cast.

“Jalen’s going to have to play great, Anunoby is going to have to play great, KAT’s going to have to be dominant,” O’Neal added. “No up-and-down games. He’s going to have to be 25/26 for them to have a chance to win. You don’t want to just win a game. You want to really compete and say, yeah, we can really beat the Celtics.”

"No up-and-down games" Shaq says New York's stars need to be on point to beat Boston 💯

Jalen Brunson on his clutch gene after Knicks win

While ESPN's Stephen A Smith celebrated, Knicks All-Star Jalen Brunson pointed to his supporting cast for setting the stage for his game-winning three. After the game, Brunson gave them all the credit.

“I rely on the trust and composure my teammates give me,” Brunson said. “I wouldn’t be in that position without this man next to me. The way he played tonight. Obviously, everyone’s going to say a lot about the last shot. But, throughout the game, the ups and downs of it, we all stayed composed, and the way he played was tremendous. So, I got to give a lot of credit to my teammates. None of this happens without them.”

Reporter: "When the pressure is on, do you feel like your heart rate is up?… What do you do to remain calm?" Jalen Brunson: "I stay poised. I rely on the trust and composure my teammates give me." 🗣️

Brunson and the Knicks will face the Celtics in Game 1 on Monday.