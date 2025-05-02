TNT analyst Shaquille O'Neal reminded the New York Knicks of the daunting task of facing the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals. After Jalen Brunson's game-winning three eliminated the Detroit Pistons in Game 6 on Thursday, the Knicks will face the defending champions. It won't be an easy opponent for New York, but O'Neal is giving the underdogs a chance.

However, O'Neal says it will take high-level performances, such as Brunson's 40-point game in the Knicks' series-clinching win against the Pistons on Thursday.

“Growing up being a fan, you watched the superstars do great things, and Brunson showed us what a superstar looks like tonight,” O'Neal said. “Now, he has his hands full, but if he can play like this four out of seven or just four games where he can give me 35-to-40 points, they have a chance.”

Similar to the team effort the Knicks displayed against the Pistons, where all five starters scored in double figures, including their bigs, Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart, who notched respective double-doubles, Brunson will need that kind of support against the Celtics.

“Jalen's going to have to play great, Anunoby is going to have to play great, KAT's going to have to be dominant,” O'Neal added. “No up-and-down games. He's going to have to be 25/26 for them to have a chance to win. You don't want to just win a game. You want to really compete and say, yeah, we can really beat the Celtics.”

Hart finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Towns added 10 and 15 rebounds in the Knicks' three-point win against the Pistons. Brunson went 15-of-33 from the floor and finished with seven assists and four rebounds.

Jalen Brunson on his clutch magic in Knicks win

Knicks All-Star Jalen Brunson's Game 6 performance reached Michael Jordan territory. He became the first player to record two playoff performances with 40+ points and 5+ assists in a road closeout game since Jordan. TNT's Shaquille O'Neal watched the All-Star guard drain the game-winning three against the Pistons in Game 6's 116-113 victory. Brunson said his clutch play is a testament to his supporting cast of players.

“I rely on the trust and composure my teammates give me,” Brunson said. “I wouldn’t be in that position without this man next to me. The way he played tonight. Obviously, everyone’s going to say a lot about the last shot. But, throughout the game, the ups and downs of it, we all stayed composed, and the way he played was tremendous. So, I got to give a lot of credit to my teammates. None of this happens without them.”

Reporter: "When the pressure is on, do you feel like your heart rate is up?… What do you do to remain calm?" Jalen Brunson: "I stay poised. I rely on the trust and composure my teammates give me." 🗣️ (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/fsbLeRSCLd — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Knicks will begin their series against the Celtics on Monday.